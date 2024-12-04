Northern 3 VCT Reduces Share Capital Through Buyback

Northern 3 VCT (GB:NTN) has released an update.

Northern 3 VCT PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 721,334 of its ordinary shares, representing 0.49% of its issued share capital, at a price of 84.08p per share. This move reduces the company’s total shares in circulation, enhancing the value of remaining shares for investors. The total number of voting rights now stands at 145,736,693, providing a new benchmark for shareholder calculations.

