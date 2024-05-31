News & Insights

Northern 3 VCT Announces Voting Rights Total

May 31, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Northern 3 VCT (GB:NTN) has released an update.

Northern 3 VCT PLC has announced as of 31 May 2024, its share capital consists of 148,866,667 ordinary shares, each with voting rights and a nominal value of 5p, with no treasury shares held. This total figure is crucial for shareholders and other parties to calculate their percentage of voting rights and determine if they need to disclose changes in their stake as per regulatory requirements.

