Northern 3 VCT Announces Voting Rights Total

Northern 3 VCT (GB:NTN) has released an update.

Northern 3 VCT PLC has announced as of 31 May 2024, its share capital consists of 148,866,667 ordinary shares, each with voting rights and a nominal value of 5p, with no treasury shares held. This total figure is crucial for shareholders and other parties to calculate their percentage of voting rights and determine if they need to disclose changes in their stake as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:NTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.