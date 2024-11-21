Northern 2 VCT Reports Resilient Half-Year Results

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.
Northern 2 VCT PLC has reported a solid performance in their unaudited half-yearly financial results, with a net asset increase and successful divestment from their investment in Gentronix. The company’s venture capital investments showed resilience despite global economic uncertainties, generating a return of 1.0 pence per share for the period. Northern 2 VCT remains committed to supporting early-stage businesses and plans to raise further funds to continue its growth trajectory.
