Northern 2 VCT Releases Half-Yearly Financial Report

Northern 2 VCT PLC has released its unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ending in September 2024, now available on Mercia’s website. This report provides insights into the company’s financial performance and is essential for investors and market watchers. Access to this report allows stakeholders to make informed decisions based on the latest fiscal data.

