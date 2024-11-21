News & Insights

Northern 2 VCT Releases Half-Yearly Financial Report

November 21, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.

Northern 2 VCT PLC has released its unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ending in September 2024, now available on Mercia’s website. This report provides insights into the company’s financial performance and is essential for investors and market watchers. Access to this report allows stakeholders to make informed decisions based on the latest fiscal data.

