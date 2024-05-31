Northern 2 VCT PLC Announces Voting Rights Total

News & Insights

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.

Northern 2 VCT PLC has announced its total number of voting rights as of May 31, 2024, to be 226,051,775, with each of the 226,051,775 ordinary shares carrying a nominal value of 5p having the right to vote. There are no treasury shares held, and the provided total voting rights figure is essential for shareholders to assess their notification requirements under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

