Northern 2 VCT Announces Share Repurchase Update

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Northern 2 VCT PLC has repurchased and cancelled nearly 1.98 million ordinary shares, which amounts to about 0.89% of its issued share capital, at a price of 54.34p per share. This move leaves the company with over 221 million shares, all carrying voting rights, which continues to define shareholder influence. Investors should note these changes as they may impact the calculation of voting rights in the company.
For further insights into GB:NTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.