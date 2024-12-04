Northern 2 VCT Announces Share Repurchase Update

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern 2 VCT PLC has repurchased and cancelled nearly 1.98 million ordinary shares, which amounts to about 0.89% of its issued share capital, at a price of 54.34p per share. This move leaves the company with over 221 million shares, all carrying voting rights, which continues to define shareholder influence. Investors should note these changes as they may impact the calculation of voting rights in the company.

For further insights into GB:NTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.