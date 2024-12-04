News & Insights

Northern 2 VCT Announces Share Repurchase Update

December 04, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.

Northern 2 VCT PLC has repurchased and cancelled nearly 1.98 million ordinary shares, which amounts to about 0.89% of its issued share capital, at a price of 54.34p per share. This move leaves the company with over 221 million shares, all carrying voting rights, which continues to define shareholder influence. Investors should note these changes as they may impact the calculation of voting rights in the company.

