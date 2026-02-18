Northeast Planning Buys $6 Million of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Key Points

Added 123,205 shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF; estimated trade value $5.9 million (based on average prices in the fourth quarter of 2025).

Quarter-end position value rose by $5.8 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Position change represents a 4.1% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade position stood at 410,403 shares, valued at $19.4 million.

The position now accounts for 13.7% of the firm's assets, and among its top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF ›

On Feb. 4, 2026, Northeast Planning Associates, Inc. disclosed a buy of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) shares, with an estimated transaction value of $5.9 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Northeast Planning Associates, Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 123,205 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the mean unadjusted close during the fourth quarter of 2025, was approximately $5.9 million. The fund’s UITB holding ended the quarter valued at $19.4 million, with the net position change reflecting both purchases and price fluctuations.

What else to know

Following the buy, UITB accounts for 13.7% of Northeast Planning Associates’ fund assets, as reported in its 13F filing.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SLV: $29.3 million (20.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:UITB: $19.4 million (13.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:USTB: $12.8 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JPST: $11.0 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GDX: $9.1 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of Feb. 3, 2026, UITB shares were priced at $47.35, up 6.7% over the past year, and trailing the S&P 500 by 10.2 percentage points.

Dividend yield was 4.05% as of Feb. 4, 2026; shares stood 1.3% below the 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.7 billion Dividend yield 4.05% Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $47.35 1-year total return 6.7%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade corporate debt and U.S. government securities.

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio allocates at least 35% of its net assets to government obligations, with up to 5% to below-investment-grade, or “junk,” bonds.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

VictoryShares Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) offers investors a diversified portfolio of primarily investment-grade bonds, aiming to balance income and risk through exposure to a broad range of debt securities. The fund's strategy leverages a disciplined asset allocation and risk management framework to provide consistent income and total return potential. UITB's scale and transparent ETF structure make it a competitive choice for institutional and individual investors seeking core bond exposure with liquidity and efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors looking for safe, low-risk income in 2026 are probably going to find quality bond ETFs solid options. Institutional investors were making many adjustments in the fourth quarter amid the prospect of lower interest rates and catalysts for near-term economic improvement.

The Federal Reserve cut rates twice last year, and analysts are anticipating at least one more cut in 2026. This sends mixed signals to investors: lower interest rates can support higher asset prices, including bonds, but they also signal economic weakness and, therefore, the need for stimulus.

UITB offers an attractive 4% yield, given its focus on longer-duration bonds maturing in 3 to 10 years. This adds extra income while also providing the potential for returns if more investors start to buy bonds, anticipating lower interest rates on the horizon.

Should you buy stock in Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.