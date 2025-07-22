Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. (NIDB.OB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.64 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $1.59 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.64 Mln. vs. $1.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.66 last year.

