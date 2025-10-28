Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. (NIDB.OB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.01 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $4.74 million from $3.80 million last year.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

