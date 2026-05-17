Northeast Financial Cuts Its GPIX Stake by $12 Million -- What Income Investors Should Know

Key Points

Northeast Financial Group sold 230,003 GPIX shares during Q1 2026 -- an estimated $12.0 million transaction.

The sale reduced Northeast's GPIX position from 3.9% of assets under management (AUM) to just 1.2%.

Despite the significant trim, the fund still holds 93,037 GPIX shares valued at approximately $4.7 million as of quarter-end.

GPIX offers a 7.97% dividend yield, with a 0.29% expense ratio -- appealing to income-focused investors seeking S&P 500 exposure with options-enhanced yield.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Northeast Financial Group, Inc. reduced its stake in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) by 230,003 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $12.0 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. At quarter-end, the fund's stake in GPIX stood at 93,037 shares, valued at $4.7 million.

What else to know

This sale reduced GPIX to 1.2% of 13F reportable AUM -- down from 3.9% the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SCHX: $54.9 million (14.7% of AUM) NYSE: SCHM: $25.0 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: SCHG: $21.9 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: SCHF: $20.1 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSE: SCHV: $16.8 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, GPIX shares were trading at $55.05, up about 25% over the past year -- underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 0.6 percentage points, while outperforming its Derivative Income category benchmark by roughly 0.4 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.7 billion Dividend yield 7.97% Expense ratio 0.29% 1-year return (as of 5/15/26) 24.60%

ETF snapshot

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is designed to deliver high current income while maintaining exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

Seeks to generate current income with potential for capital appreciation by employing a premium income strategy linked to the S&P 500 Index.

Portfolio primarily consists of S&P 500 equities combined with systematic options-based strategies -- typically selling covered calls -- to enhance yield and manage risk.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund targeting income-oriented investors who want diversified U.S. large-cap equity exposure alongside a substantially higher payout than the market provides on its own.

What this transaction means for investors

A sale of this size -- roughly $12.0 million worth of GPIX, representing about 71% of Northeast Financial’s former position -- is meaningful, but it’s always worth putting these moves in context. The more telling detail may be what Northeast didn't do: sell out entirely. The fund still holds 93,037 shares worth roughly $4.7 million, suggesting this looks more like portfolio rebalancing than an exit driven by lost conviction in GPIX as an income instrument.

GPIX itself continues to do what it was designed to do: deliver well above-average income -- its 7.97% dividend yield stands out sharply against the roughly 1% yield on the S&P 500 -- by layering an options premium strategy on top of large-cap equity exposure. The trade-off is that the options overlay caps some upside, which helps explain why GPIX has trailed the broader S&P 500 by a fraction of a percentage point over the past year, even as it outperformed its own Derivative Income category benchmark. For income investors -- particularly retirees or investors looking to generate cash flow from a portfolio without abandoning equity exposure -- that arrangement can still be a reasonable fit.

Institutional trims like this one are common after a position grows large relative to a fund's overall AUM. At 3.9% of the portfolio just a quarter ago, GPIX had become a notably concentrated single-fund position for Northeast Financial. Trimming it back to 1.2% brings it more in line with a typical supporting role in a diversified strategy -- and signals routine housekeeping more than a fundamental change in outlook.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.