Northeast Electric Appoints New Authorised Representative

November 05, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0042) has released an update.

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. has announced that Mr. Zhu Xinguang has been appointed as an authorised representative, replacing Mr. Su Weiguo who has resigned from his positions. This change ensures the company remains compliant with the Stock Exchange rules requiring two authorised representatives.

