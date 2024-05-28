News & Insights

Northeast Electric Announces Upcoming AGM

May 28, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0042) has released an update.

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. Class H has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2023, set to take place on June 28, 2024. Shareholders will consider several key proposals, including the approval of the annual report and financial statements for 2023, a dividend distribution plan that proposes no dividend due to the absence of distributable reserves, and the reappointment of auditors for the next fiscal year. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association.

