Is Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NECB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NECB's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.12 and as low as 6.19, with a median of 7.81.

Finally, investors should note that NECB has a P/CF ratio of 6.49. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.17. NECB's P/CF has been as high as 8.35 and as low as 4.64, with a median of 6.59, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Northeast Community Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NECB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

