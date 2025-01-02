Is Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NECB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.61. Over the last 12 months, NECB's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.12 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 6.95.

Another notable valuation metric for NECB is its P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NECB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.26. Over the past 12 months, NECB's P/B has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.89.

Finally, investors should note that NECB has a P/CF ratio of 6.58. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.71. NECB's P/CF has been as high as 8.35 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.37, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Northeast Community Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NECB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

