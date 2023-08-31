NorthEast Community Bancorp (NECB) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 18.87

The average one-year price target for NorthEast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) has been revised to 18.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.68 to a high of 19.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.72% from the latest reported closing price of 16.03 / share.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $16.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthEast Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 37.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NECB is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 7,019K shares. The put/call ratio of NECB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 1,263K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 9.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 543K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 45.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 87.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 261K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 241K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 94.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 1,823.71% over the last quarter.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York

