NorthEast Community Bancorp (NECB) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for NorthEast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from the latest reported closing price of 14.83 / share.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $14.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthEast Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 16.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NECB is 0.15%, a decrease of 27.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 6,180K shares. The put/call ratio of NECB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 1,253K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 23.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 245K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 94,579.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 240K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 1.29% over the last quarter.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Background Information

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York

