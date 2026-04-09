Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Price Target Increased by 10.78% to 28.82

The average one-year price target for Northeast Community Bancorp (NasdaqCM:NECB) has been revised to $28.82 / share. This is an increase of 10.78% from the prior estimate of $26.01 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.76 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.17% from the latest reported closing price of $25.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Community Bancorp. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 59.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NECB is 0.04%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.29% to 6,696K shares. The put/call ratio of NECB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 395K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 292K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 286K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 247K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 167K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 10.22% over the last quarter.

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