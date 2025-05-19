Is Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB). NECB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.87. NECB's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.12 and as low as 6.19, with a median of 7.81, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that NECB has a P/CF ratio of 6.82. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.02. Over the past 52 weeks, NECB's P/CF has been as high as 8.35 and as low as 4.63, with a median of 6.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Northeast Community Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NECB is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

