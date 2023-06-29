NorthEast Community Bancorp (NECB) Declares $0.06 Dividend

NorthEast Community Bancorp said on June 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthEast Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 17.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NECB is 0.15%, a decrease of 19.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 6,230K shares. The put/call ratio of NECB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.10% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NorthEast Community Bancorp is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.10% from its latest reported closing price of 14.42.

The projected annual revenue for NorthEast Community Bancorp is 76MM, a decrease of 1.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 1,253K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 23.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 245K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 94,579.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 240K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 1.29% over the last quarter.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York

