NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NECB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NECB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.22, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NECB was $11.22, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.25 and a 11.98% increase over the 52 week low of $10.02.

NECB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT).

