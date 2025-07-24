NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Results and Continued Strong Loan Portfolio Performance

NorthEast Community Bancorp reports decreased net income for Q2 and first half of 2025, amid strong loan demand and asset quality.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $11.2 million, or $0.85 per basic share, for the three months ending June 30, 2025, down from $12.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in the same period of 2024. For the first half of 2025, net income totaled $21.7 million, reflecting a decrease from $24.2 million in the prior year. Despite economic uncertainty, loan demand has increased, with outstanding commitments exceeding $636 million as of June 30, 2025. Key metrics demonstrate strong performance, including a return on average total assets of 2.27% and an efficiency ratio of 40.52%. The company's asset quality remained robust, with no non-performing loans reported. Total assets decreased slightly to $2 billion, and stockholders' equity rose by 5.8% to $336.7 million. The bank's capital ratios suggest it is well-capitalized under regulatory standards, while the company continues to repurchase shares as part of its ongoing financial strategy.

Reported total net income of $11.2 million for Q2 2025, indicating significant profitability despite a decline from the previous year.

Outstanding unfunded commitments exceeded $636 million, showcasing strong loan demand and potential for future revenue growth.

Asset quality metrics improved, with no non-performing loans and a low ratio of non-performing assets to total assets at 0.04%.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $18.3 million, or 5.8%, reflecting a robust capital position and financial health.

Net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased significantly compared to the same periods in 2024, indicating declining profitability.

Total assets decreased by $35.7 million, or 1.8%, suggesting a reduction in the company's economic size and possibly reflecting challenges in asset management.

Total deposits fell by $191.2 million, or 11.5%, which raises concerns about the company's liquidity and ability to fund operations.

What were NorthEast Community Bancorp's net income results for Q2 2025?

NorthEast Community Bancorp reported a net income of $11.2 million for Q2 2025.

How did the bank perform in the first half of 2025?

The bank had a net income of $21.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

What is the current status of NorthEast Community Bank’s loan portfolio?

Loan demand remains strong with outstanding unfunded commitments exceeding $636 million as of June 30, 2025.

How did the bank's assets change over the reporting period?

Total assets decreased by $35.7 million to $2.0 billion at June 30, 2025.

What factors contributed to NorthEast Community Bancorp's non-interest income growth?

The increase was driven by unrealized gains on equity securities and higher loan fees and service charges.

$NECB insiders have traded $NECB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NECB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES MICHAEL CIRILLO sold 2,896 shares for an estimated $66,011

JOHN F MCKENZIE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $47,640

JOEL LEE MORGENTHAU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $45,759

$NECB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $NECB stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $11.2 million, or $0.85 per basic share and $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.98 per basic share and $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. In addition, the Company reported net income of $21.7 million, or $1.65 per basic share and $1.60 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $24.2 million, or $1.84 per basic share and $1.83 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are once again pleased to be able to report continued strong performance throughout our entire loan portfolio, with continuing focus on construction lending in high demand, high absorption sub-markets, as well as our growing cooperative building lending program throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens. Despite the uncertainty throughout the national economy during the first half of the year, loan demand continues to increase with outstanding unfunded commitments exceeding $636 million at June 30, 2025.”





Highlights for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 are as follows:







Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 2.27%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 13.37%, and an efficiency ratio of 40.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a return on average total assets ratio of 2.20%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 13.18%, and an efficiency ratio of 41.08%.



Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 2.27%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 13.37%, and an efficiency ratio of 40.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a return on average total assets ratio of 2.20%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 13.18%, and an efficiency ratio of 41.08%.



Asset quality metrics continue to remain strong with no non-performing loans at either June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.04% and 0.25% at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively. Our allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans at December 31, 2024.



Asset quality metrics continue to remain strong with no non-performing loans at either June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.04% and 0.25% at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively. Our allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans at December 31, 2024.



Total stockholders’ equity increased by $18.3 million, or 5.8%, to $336.7 million, or 17.06% of total assets as of June 30, 2025 from $318.3 million, or 15.84% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.















Balance Sheet Summary









Total assets decreased $35.7 million, or 1.8%, to $2.0 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million, net loans of $14.9 million, and real estate owned of $4.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $3.4 million in equity securities.





Cash and cash equivalents decreased $18.9 million, or 24.1%, to $59.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $78.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was a result of a decrease in deposits of $191.2 million, partially offset by increases of $135.0 million in borrowings, decreases of $14.9 million in net loans, and increases of $3.4 million in equity securities.





Equity securities increased $3.4 million, or 15.2%, to $25.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.0 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in equity securities was attributable to the purchase of $3.0 million in equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and market appreciation of $351,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the six months ended June 30, 2025.





Securities held-to-maturity decreased $218,000, or 1.5%, to $14.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $14.6 million at December 31, 2024 due to $128,000 in maturities and pay-downs of various investment securities.





Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, decreased $14.9 million, or 0.8%, to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in loans consisted of decreases of $102.7 million in construction loans, $1.6 million in consumer loans, $482,000 in mixed-use loans, $475,000 in non-residential loans, and $74,000 in one-to-four family loans. The decrease in our construction loan portfolio was due to normal pay-downs and principal reductions as construction projects were completed and either condominium units were sold to end buyers or multi-family rental buildings were refinanced by other financial institutions. The decrease in construction loans was offset by increases of $85.9 million in multi-family loans of which $43.2 million is attributed to residential cooperative building loans and $4.3 million in commercial and industrial loans.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, we originated loans totaling $462.7 million consisting primarily of $338.8 million in construction loans, $95.4 million in multi-family loans of which $32.9 million is attributed to residential cooperative building loans, $27.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $730,000 in mixed-use loans. The $338.8 million in construction loans had 41.6% disbursed at loan closing, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans.





The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.7 million as of June 30, 2025, from $4.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to charge-offs totaling $602,000, offset by recoveries totaling $434,000 and provision for credit losses totaling $62,000.





Premises and equipment increased $536,000, or 2.2%, to $25.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $24.8 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to the purchases of additional fixed assets.





Federal Home Loan Bank stock increased $688,000, or 173.3%, to $1.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $397,000 at December 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank.





Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $336,000, or 1.3%, to $26.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $25.7 million at December 31, 2024 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.





Accrued interest receivable decreased $1.4 million, or 10.1%, to $12.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $13.5 million at December 31, 2024 due to a decrease of $14.9 million in the loan portfolio.





Real estate owned decreased $4.4 million, or 85.0%, to $767,000 at June 30, 2025 from $5.1 million at December 31, 2024 due to the sale of a foreclosed property to an independent third party.





Property held for investment was $1.4 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.





Right of use assets — operating increased $382,000, or 9.6%, to $4.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the physical expansion of a branch office and the resulting revision to the operating lease, partially offset by the amortization of the right of use assets.





Other assets decreased $1.2 million, or 10.5%, to $10.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $11.6 million at December 31, 2024 due to decreases of $1.2 million in tax assets and $118,000 in prepaid expenses, partially offset by an increase of $116,000 in suspense accounts.





Total deposits decreased $191.2 million, or 11.5%, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decrease in certificates of deposit of $251.5 million, or 25.1%, partially offset by increases in NOW/money market accounts of $56.4 million, or 23.2%, savings account balances of $3.3 million, or 2.4%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $2.2 million, or 0.8%. The decrease of $251.5 million in certificates of deposit consisted of a decrease in retail certificates of deposit of $134.2 million, or 26.2%, and a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit of $129.1 million, or 29.7%, partially offset by an increase in non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit of $11.7 million, or 35.0%.





The decrease in retail certificates of deposit was due to a shift in deposits to our retail high yield money market accounts. The decrease in brokered certificates of deposit was due to management’s strategy to reduce the cost of funds by “calling” higher rate brokered deposits on their call dates.





Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased $804,000, or 49.7%, to $2.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $1.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to accumulation of real estate tax payments from borrowers.





Borrowings increased to $135.0 million at June 30, 2025 from none at December 31, 2024 due primarily to management’s strategy to diversify funding sources.





Lease liability – operating increased $389,000, or 9.5%, to $4.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.1 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the physical expansion of a branch office and the resulting revision to the operating lease, partially offset by the amortization of the lease liability.





Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased $970,000, or 6.7%, to $15.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $14.5 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to increases in accrued borrowing interest expense of $905,000, accounts payable of $666,000, deferred compensation of $312,000, suspense accounts for loan closings of $269,000, and the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000, partially offset by a decrease in accrued expense of $1.4 million.





The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments increased $175,000, or 24.9%, to $879,000 at June 30, 2025 from $704,000 at December 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase of $74.5 million, or 13.3%, in off-balance sheet commitments since December 31, 2024.





Stockholders’ equity increased $18.3 million, or 5.8% to $336.7 million at June 30, 2025, from $318.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $21.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $638,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with a reduction of $435,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares, and the amortization expense of $894,000 relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, partially offset by dividends declared of $5.4 million and $4,000 in other comprehensive loss.









Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024













Net Interest Income









Net interest income was $25.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $26.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net interest income of $1.1 million, or 4.4%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds for interest bearing liabilities.





Total interest and dividend income decreased $2.2 million, or 5.5%, to $38.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 78 basis points from 8.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 8.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $64.9 million, or 3.6%, to $1.9 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024.





Interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 7.5%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 45 basis points from 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.88% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $41.9 million, or 3.2%, to $1.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024.





Our net interest margin decreased 44 basis points, or 7.6%, to 5.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 100 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2024 to December 2024 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.









Credit Loss Expense









The Company recorded no credit loss expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a credit loss expense reduction of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.





The credit loss expense reduction of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $218,000 and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $8,000. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $218,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a reduction of $30.4 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments and favorable trends in the economy.





With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $485,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to charge-offs of $12,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The charge-offs during both periods were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.





We recorded recoveries of $82,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to no recoveries during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The recoveries of $82,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 comprised of recoveries from a previously charged-off unpaid overdraft on a demand deposit account.









Non-Interest Income









Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $858,000 compared to non-interest income of $731,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $127,000, or 17.4%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $71,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $48,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and $8,000 in BOLI income.





The increase in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $51,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $20,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Both the unrealized gain of $51,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the unrealized loss of $20,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024 were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.





The increase of $48,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to an increase of $60,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees and an increase of $2,000 in deposit account fees, partially offset by a decrease of $14,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees. The increase in BOLI income of $8,000 was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.









Non-Interest Expense









Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 10.6%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $398,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $220,000 in real estate owned expense, $151,000 in outside data processing expense, $111,000 in other operating expense, $69,000 in occupancy expense, $32,000 in equipment expense, and $29,000 in advertising expense.









Income Taxes









We recorded income tax expense of $4.3 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we had approximately $210,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $199,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our effective income tax rates were 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.









Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024













Net Interest Income









Net interest income was $49.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net interest income of $1.9 million, or 3.7%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds for interest bearing liabilities.





Total interest and dividend income decreased $2.1 million, or 2.7%, to $76.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $78.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 75 basis points from 8.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 8.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $112.3 million, or 6.3%, to $1.9 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





Interest expense decreased $242,000, or 0.9%, to $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $27.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 34 basis points from 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $95.7 million, or 7.6%, to $1.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





Net interest margin decreased 54 basis points, or 9.4%, to 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 100 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2024 to December 2024 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.









Credit Loss Expense









The Company recorded a credit loss expense of $237,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a credit loss expense reduction of $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The credit loss expense of $237,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 and credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000.





The credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in the multi-family loan portfolio. The credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in unfunded off-balance sheet commitments.





The credit loss expense reduction of $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $235,000, a credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000, and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $11,000. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $235,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to a reduction of $27.2 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments and favorable trends in the economy. The credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to favorable trends in the economy.





With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $602,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to charge-offs of $33,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The charge-offs during both periods were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.





We recorded recoveries of $434,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to no recoveries during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The recoveries of $434,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2025 comprised of recoveries of $350,000 with respect to a previously charged-off non-residential mortgage loan and $84,000 from previously charged-off unpaid overdrafts on demand deposit accounts.









Non-Interest Income









Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.1 million compared to non-interest income of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $808,000, or 62.9%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $453,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $326,000 in other loan fees and service charges, $17,000 in BOLI income, and $12,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income.





The increase in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $351,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $102,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Both the unrealized gain of $351,000 on equity securities during the 2025 period and the unrealized loss of $102,000 on equity securities during the 2024 period were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.





The increase of $326,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to increases of $232,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees, $91,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees, and $3,000 in deposit account fees. The increase in BOLI income of $17,000 was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.









Non-Interest Expense









Non-interest expense increased $1.9 million, or 10.2%, to $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $19.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $980,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $332,000 in other operating expense, $251,000 in outside data processing expense, $238,000 in real estate owned expense, $108,000 in occupancy expense, and $43,000 in advertising expense, partially offset by a decrease of $4,000 in equipment expense.









Income Taxes









We recorded income tax expense of $8.3 million and $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we had approximately $415,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $394,000 in tax exempt income for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our effective income tax rates were 27.7% and 28.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









Asset Quality









Non-performing assets were $767,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2024. The non-performing assets consisted of one foreclosed property located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We sold one foreclosed property totaling $4.3 million located in the Bronx, New York on June 30, 2025 to a third-party buyer at no loss to the Company and in connection therewith we provided the financing to complete the multi-family project.





Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.04% at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.25% at December 31, 2024.





The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at June 30, 2025, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.





In addition, at June 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $879,000 and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $126,000.









Capital









The Company’s total stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 17.06% as of June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company had the ability to borrow $740.2 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, $23.1 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.





The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 15.87% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.99%.





The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes. Of the total shares repurchased under this program, 957,275 of such shares were repurchased during 2023 at a total cost of $13.7 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.





The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 1,091,174 shares of common stock under its second repurchase program, at a cost of $17.2 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.









About NorthEast Community Bancorp









NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.









Forward Looking Statement









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation or recessionary conditions and their impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company’s operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns, and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at



www.sec.gov



. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









CONTACT:





Kenneth A. Martinek













Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





















PHONE:





(914) 684-2500











































NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(Unaudited)





























June 30,













December 31,





















2025

















2024

























(In thousands, except share





















and per share amounts)













ASSETS



































Cash and amounts due from depository institutions









$





19,042













$





13,700













Interest-bearing deposits













40,331

















64,559













Total cash and cash equivalents













59,373

















78,259













Certificates of deposit













100

















100













Equity securities













25,345

















21,994













Securities held-to-maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of $126 and $126, respectively)













14,398

















14,616













Loans receivable













1,797,618

















1,812,647













Deferred loan fees, net













(62





)













(49





)









Allowance for credit losses













(4,724





)













(4,830





)









Net loans













1,792,832

















1,807,768













Premises and equipment, net













25,341

















24,805













Investments in restricted stock, at cost













1,085

















397













Bank owned life insurance













26,074

















25,738













Accrued interest receivable













12,119

















13,481













Real estate owned













767

















5,120













Property held for investment













1,352

















1,370













Right of Use Assets – Operating













4,383

















4,001













Right of Use Assets – Financing













345

















347













Other assets













10,370

















11,585















Total assets











$





1,973,884













$





2,009,581















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Liabilities:

































Deposits:

































Non-interest bearing









$





287,741













$





287,135













Interest bearing













1,191,420

















1,383,240













Total deposits













1,479,161

















1,670,375













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance













2,422

















1,618













Borrowings













135,000

















-













Lease Liability – Operating













4,497

















4,108













Lease Liability – Financing













628

















609













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













15,500

















14,530















Total liabilities















1,637,208

















1,691,240













































Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









$





—













$





—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 14,023,376 shares and 14,016,254 shares outstanding, respectively













140

















140













Additional paid-in capital













111,624

















110,091













Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares













(5,653





)













(6,088





)









Retained earnings













230,345

















213,974













Accumulated other comprehensive gain













220

















224















Total stockholders’ equity















336,676

















318,341















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





1,973,884













$





2,009,581



























































NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025













2024

















2025













2024

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)













INTEREST INCOME:



































































Loans









$





36,740













$





38,634













$





73,622













$





75,337













Interest-earning deposits













1,027

















1,385

















2,108

















2,585













Securities













272

















218

















516

















436















Total Interest Income















38,039

















40,237

















76,246

















78,358















INTEREST EXPENSE:



































































Deposits













12,053

















13,435

















25,986

















25,829













Borrowings













902

















570

















902

















1,302













Financing lease













10

















10

















20

















19















Total Interest Expense















12,965

















14,015

















26,908

















27,150















Net Interest Income















25,074

















26,222

















49,338

















51,208















Provision for (reversal of) credit loss















—

















(226





)













237

















(391





)











Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Loss















25,074

















26,448

















49,101

















51,599















NON-INTEREST INCOME:



































































Other loan fees and service charges













611

















563

















1,351

















1,025













Earnings on bank owned life insurance













170

















162

















336

















319













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities













51

















(20





)













351

















(102





)









Other













26

















26

















55

















43















Total Non-Interest Income















858

















731

















2,093

















1,285















NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



































































Salaries and employee benefits













5,650

















5,252

















11,583

















10,603













Occupancy expense













743

















674

















1,489

















1,381













Equipment













253

















221

















470

















474













Outside data processing













758

















607

















1,494

















1,243













Advertising













123

















94

















225

















182













Real estate owned expense













247

















27

















277

















39













Other













2,734

















2,623

















5,589

















5,257















Total Non-Interest Expenses















10,508

















9,498

















21,127

















19,179















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















15,424

















17,681

















30,067

















33,705















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















4,254

















4,883

















8,330

















9,533















NET INCOME











$





11,170













$





12,798













$





21,737













$





24,172



























































































NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)













Per share data:



























































Earnings per share - basic









$





0.85













$





0.98













$





1.65













$





1.84













Earnings per share - diluted













0.82

















0.97

















1.60

















1.83













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













13,216

















13,084

















13,204

















13,119













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













13,568

















13,181

















13,563

















13,205















Performance ratios/data:



























































Return on average total assets













2.27





%













2.70





%













2.20





%













2.60





%









Return on average shareholders' equity













13.37





%













17.28





%













13.18





%













16.59





%









Net interest income









$





25,074













$





26,222













$





49,338













$





51,208













Net interest margin













5.35





%













5.79





%













5.23





%













5.77





%









Efficiency ratio













40.52





%













35.24





%













41.08





%













36.54





%









Net charge-off ratio













0.09





%













0.00





%













0.01





%













0.00





%



































































Loan portfolio composition:









































June 30, 2025

















December 31, 2024











One-to-four family

































$





3,398













$





3,472













Multi-family





































292,552

















206,606













Mixed-use





































26,089

















26,571













Total residential real estate





































322,039

















236,649













Non-residential real estate





































28,971

















29,446













Construction





































1,323,477

















1,426,167













Commercial and industrial





































123,084

















118,736













Consumer





































47

















1,649













Gross loans





































1,797,618

















1,812,647













Deferred loan fees, net





































(62





)













(49





)









Total loans

































$





1,797,556













$





1,812,598















Asset quality data:



























































Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing

































$





-













$





-













Non-accrual loans





































-

















-













OREO property





































767

















5,120













Total non-performing assets

































$





767













$





5,120





































































Allowance for credit losses to total loans





































0.26





%













0.27





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans





































0.00





%













0.00





%









Non-performing loans to total loans





































0.00





%













0.00





%









Non-performing assets to total assets





































0.04





%













0.25





%



































































Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios:



























































Total capital to risk-weighted assets





































14.99





%













13.92





%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





































14.71





%













13.65





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





































14.71





%













13.65





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio





































15.87





%













14.44





%































NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





















Average













Interest













Average













Average













Interest













Average





















Balance













and dividend













Yield













Balance













and dividend













Yield





















(In thousands, except yield/cost information)













(In thousands, except yield/cost information)











Loan receivable gross









$





1,754,363













$





36,740













8.38





%









$





1,687,029













$





38,634













9.16





%









Securities













37,839

















265













2.80





%













33,438

















199













2.38





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock













438

















7













6.39





%













704

















19













10.80





%









Other interest-earning assets













83,135

















1,027













4.94





%













89,736

















1,385













6.17





%











Total interest-earning assets















1,875,775

















38,039













8.11





%













1,810,907

















40,237













8.89





%









Allowance for credit losses













(5,122





)





































(4,927





)

































Non-interest-earning assets













95,651









































91,085







































Total assets











$





1,966,304





































$





1,897,065





















































































































Interest-bearing demand deposit









$





298,689













$





2,401













3.22





%









$





205,536













$





1,930













3.76





%









Savings and club accounts













141,238

















761













2.16





%













158,292

















982













2.48





%









Certificates of deposit













815,000

















8,891













4.36





%













884,626

















10,523













4.76





%











Total interest-bearing deposits















1,254,927

















12,053













3.84





%













1,248,454

















13,435













4.30





%









Borrowed money













82,712

















912













4.41





%













47,276

















580













4.91





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,337,639

















12,965













3.88





%













1,295,730

















14,015













4.33





%











Non-interest-bearing demand deposit















274,466









































285,368







































Other non-interest-bearing liabilities















20,114









































19,641





































Total liabilities













1,632,219









































1,600,739







































Equity















334,085









































296,326





































Total liabilities and equity









$





1,966,304





































$





1,897,065





















































































































Net interest income / interest spread





















$





25,074













4.23





%





















$





26,222













4.56





%









Net interest rate margin





































5.35





%





































5.79





%









Net interest earning assets









$





538,136





































$





515,177





































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities













140.23





%





































139.76





%























































NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS









(Unaudited)





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2025













Six Months Ended June 30, 2024





















Average













Interest













Average













Average













Interest













Average





















Balance













and dividend













Yield













Balance













and dividend













Yield





















(In thousands, except yield/cost information)













(In thousands, except yield/cost information)











Loan receivable gross









$





1,761,069













$





73,622













8.36





%









$





1,649,686













$





75,337













9.13





%









Securities













37,298

















500













2.68





%













33,643

















396













2.35





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock













418

















16













7.66





%













773

















40













10.35





%









Other interest-earning assets













88,277

















2,108













4.78





%













90,644

















2,585













5.70





%











Total interest-earning assets















1,887,062

















76,246













8.08





%













1,774,746

















78,358













8.83





%









Allowance for credit losses













(4,978





)





































(5,009





)

































Non-interest-earning assets













96,071









































89,972







































Total assets











$





1,978,155





































$





1,859,709





















































































































Interest-bearing demand deposit









$





286,726













$





4,846













3.38





%









$





188,510













$





3,483













3.70





%









Savings and club accounts













140,077

















1,491













2.13





%













170,531

















2,184













2.56





%









Certificates of deposit













888,136

















19,649













4.42





%













847,606

















20,162













4.76





%











Total interest-bearing deposits















1,314,939

















25,986













3.95





%













1,206,647

















25,829













4.28





%









Borrowed money













41,584

















922













4.43





%













54,184

















1,321













4.88





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,356,523

















26,908













3.97





%













1,260,831

















27,150













4.31





%











Non-interest-bearing demand deposit















272,680









































288,639







































Other non-interest-bearing liabilities















19,107









































18,865





































Total liabilities













1,648,310









































1,568,335







































Equity















329,845









































291,374





































Total liabilities and equity









$





1,978,155





































$





1,859,709





















































































































Net interest income / interest spread





















$





49,338













4.11





%





















$





51,208













4.52





%









Net interest rate margin





































5.23





%





































5.77





%









Net interest earning assets









$





530,539





































$





513,915





































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities













139.11





%





































140.76





%































