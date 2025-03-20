NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

NorthEast Community Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable May 6, 2025.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, set to be paid on or around May 6, 2025, to shareholders recorded by the close of business on April 7, 2025. Kenneth A. Martinek, the company's Chairman and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the increase in dividends as part of their long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company, headquartered in White Plains, New York, operates NorthEast Community Bank through multiple branches in New York and Massachusetts. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, outlining potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future results.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, signaling financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This dividend increase reflects the company's long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value, which may attract more investors and bolster stock performance.

The scheduled payment of the dividend demonstrates the company's stable cash flow and operational effectiveness, promoting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may be perceived as a signal that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over investing in growth opportunities, which could concern some investors regarding long-term value creation.

The inclusion of a cautionary note about forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company's future performance may be less stable than desired.

The reference to significant potential risks related to economic conditions, interest rates, and operational security raises concerns about the vulnerability of the company to external factors that could adversely impact its operations and financial stability.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend per share by NorthEast Community Bancorp?

The declared quarterly cash dividend is $0.20 per common share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on or about May 6, 2025.

What is the record date for shareholders to receive the dividend?

The record date for shareholders is April 7, 2025.

Who is the Chairman and CEO of NorthEast Community Bancorp?

Kenneth A. Martinek is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Where is NorthEast Community Bancorp headquartered?

NorthEast Community Bancorp is headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601.

$NECB Insider Trading Activity

$NECB insiders have traded $NECB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NECB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD S HOM (EVP and CFO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $87,255

CHARLES MICHAEL CIRILLO sold 2,896 shares for an estimated $66,011

DIANE B CAVANAUGH sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,890

JOEL LEE MORGENTHAU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $45,759

CHARLES A MARTINEK sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $36,696

JOHN F MCKENZIE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,900

$NECB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NECB stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NECB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about May 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2025.





“We are pleased to increase our quarterly dividend to shareholders,” said Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The payment of dividends continues to represent one part of our long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”









About NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc.









NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit



www.necb.com



.









Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company’s operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns, and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





















