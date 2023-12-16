NorthEast Community Bancorp (FRA:JY4) Price Target Increased by 9.39% to 18.30

The average one-year price target for NorthEast Community Bancorp (FRA:JY4) has been revised to 18.30 / share. This is an increase of 9.39% from the prior estimate of 16.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.12 to a high of 18.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from the latest reported closing price of 15.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthEast Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 20.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JY4 is 0.10%, a decrease of 23.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 6,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 838K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing a decrease of 50.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JY4 by 30.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 529K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JY4 by 0.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 278K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JY4 by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 274K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JY4 by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 268K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JY4 by 9.72% over the last quarter.

