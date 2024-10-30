Northeast Community Bancorp Appoints New Director Joel Morgenthau

Northeast Community Bancorp ( (NECB) ) has shared an announcement.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Joel L. Morgenthau as a director, filling a vacancy left by the late Kevin P. O’Malley. Morgenthau, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP, has significant ties to the bank through legal services, with substantial fees paid between his firm and the bank’s construction loan borrowers. His appointment does not involve any board committee assignments or specific arrangements.

