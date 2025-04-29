Stocks
NBN

Northeast Bank Reports Increased Q3 Earnings of $18.7 Million and Strong Loan Growth

April 29, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Northeast Bank reported Q3 2025 net income of $18.7 million, a 34.5% increase from last year, with strong loan growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Northeast Bank reported strong financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, an increase from $13.9 million or $1.83 per share in the same quarter the previous year. For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, net income rose to $58.2 million, up from $43.1 million the prior year. The bank saw significant growth in its loan portfolio, which reached $3.80 billion, a 37.7% increase compared to June 30, 2024, driven by strong performance in the National Lending Division. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025. Noninterest income surged, largely due to a notable increase in gains from the sale of SBA loans. Despite the growth, the provision for credit losses rose to $2.9 million, reflecting increased reserves needed for the expanding loan portfolio. The bank's total assets reached $4.23 billion, up 35% from $3.13 billion a year prior.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased to $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2024, representing a significant year-over-year growth.
  • The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, indicating positive performance and return to shareholders.
  • Loan volume in the National Lending Division reached $292.5 million, representing growth and strong demand for lending services.
  • Total assets increased by $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, to $4.23 billion, indicating robust growth and expansion of the Bank's operations.

Potential Negatives

  • Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, which could indicate rising operational costs that may affect profitability in the future.
  • Provision for credit losses increased significantly by $2.3 million related to loan growth and higher reserves, suggesting potential risks in the loan portfolio that may lead to future financial instability.
  • The total return on purchased loans decreased from 8.7% to 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating reduced profitability from these financial instruments.

FAQ

What was Northeast Bank's net income for Q1 2025?

Northeast Bank reported a net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much did total assets increase by as of March 31, 2025?

Total assets increased by $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, to $4.23 billion from June 30, 2024.

What dividend did Northeast Bank declare for May 2025?

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025.

How much did Northeast Bank's deposit increase from June 30, 2024?

Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024.

What was the return on average equity for Northeast Bank?

The return on average equity was 16.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, compared to $43.1 million, or $5.67 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025.



“We recorded strong loan volume during the third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated $292.5 million in originated and purchased volume, and our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow, with quarterly originations of $121.3 million, compared to $100.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.80 billion, representing an increase of $1.04 billion, or 37.7%, over June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we sold $73.6 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $6.0 million, compared with sales of $64.5 million for a gain on sale of $5.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $2.23 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.9%.”



As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.23 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.



1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025:


Loan Portfolio Changes


March 31, 2025 Balance

June 30, 2024 Balance

Change ($)

Change (%)


(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased
$
2,443,822


$
1,708,551


$
735,271



43.03
%

National Lending Originated

1,185,153



981,497



203,656



20.75
%

SBA National

152,319



48,405



103,914



214.68
%

Community Banking

19,495



22,704



(3,209
)


(14.13
%)

Total
$
3,800,789


$
2,761,157


$
1,039,632



37.65
%


















Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $292.5 million, which consisted of $74.5 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $218.0 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank’s SBA Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $121.3 million.



An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:
National Lending Portfolio


Three Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Purchased

Originated

Total

Purchased

Originated

Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

















Unpaid principal balance
$
79,144


$
217,983


$
297,127


$
-


$
153,349


$
153,349

Initial net investment basis (1)

74,553



217,983



292,536



-



153,349



153,349



















Loan returns during the period:

















Yield

8.33%



8.73%



8.46%



8.67%



10.09%



9.19%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)

8.43%



N/A



8.43%



8.70%



N/A



8.70%




















Nine Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Purchased

Originated

Total

Purchased

Originated

Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

















Unpaid principal balance
$
901,693


$
591,292


$
1,492,985


$
271,741


$
284,876


$
556,617

Initial net investment basis (1)

821,485



591,292



1,412,777



238,477



284,876



523,353



















Loan returns during the period:

















Yield

8.65%



9.02%



8.77%



8.95%



9.97%



9.34%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)

8.70%



N/A



8.70%



8.98%



N/A



8.98%



















Total loans as of period end:

















Unpaid principal balance
$
2,638,438


$
1,185,153


$
3,823,591


$
1,794,669


$
975,876


$
2,770,545

Net investment basis

2,443,822



1,185,153



3,628,975



1,620,409



975,876



2,596,285



















(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).

(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”



2.   Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $943.5 million, or 72.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $818.8 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $105.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.



3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $33.4 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.



4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $90.9 million, or 24.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s at-the-market (“ATM”) program.



Net income increased by $4.8 million to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.5 million to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:




  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and


  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,


  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:


Interest Income and Yield on Loans


Three Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Average

Interest



Average

Interest



Balance (1)

Income

Yield

Balance (1)

Income

Yield


(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking
$
20,074


$
349


7.05
%

$
24,640


$
387


6.32
%

SBA National

121,521



2,975


9.93
%


35,848



1,159


13.00
%

National Lending:



















Originated

1,120,756



24,120


8.73
%


953,401



23,909


10.09
%

Purchased

2,387,715



49,034


8.33
%


1,635,494



35,260


8.67
%

Total National Lending

3,508,471



73,154


8.46
%


2,588,895



59,169


9.19
%

Total
$
3,650,066


$
76,478


8.50
%

$
2,649,383


$
60,715


9.22
%




Nine Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Average

Interest



Average

Interest



Balance (1)

Income

Yield

Balance (1)

Income

Yield


(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking
$
21,330


$
1,088


6.79
%

$
25,786


$
1,242


6.41
%

SBA National

91,481



8,145


11.86
%


30,125



2,833


12.52
%

National Lending:



















Originated

1,052,656



71,297


9.02
%


951,129



71,284


9.97
%

Purchased

2,183,068



141,831


8.65
%


1,558,362



104,780


8.95
%

Total National Lending

3,235,724



213,128


8.77
%


2,509,491



176,064


9.34
%

Total
$
3,348,535


$
222,361


8.85
%

$
2,565,402


$
180,139


9.35
%























(1)   Includes loans held for sale.



The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, transactional income increased by $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $14.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.4%, a decrease from 8.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:


Total Return on Purchased Loans


Three Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Income

Return (1)

Income

Return (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
48,149


8.18
%

$
34,045


8.37
%

Transactional income:











Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

573


0.10
%


130


0.03
%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

885


0.15
%


1,215


0.30
%

Total transactional income

1,458


0.25
%


1,345


0.33
%

Total
$
49,607


8.43
%

$
35,390


8.70
%




Nine Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024


Income

Return (1)

Income

Return (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
136,055


8.30
%

$
98,505

8.41
%

Transactional income:










Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

734


0.05
%


356

0.03
%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

5,775


0.35
%


6,275

0.54
%

Total transactional income

6,509


0.40
%


6,631

0.57
%

Total
$
142,564


8.70
%

$
105,136

8.98
%














(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



2.   Provision for credit losses increased by $2.3 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $596 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.



3.   Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $73.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the sale of $18.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



4.   Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:





  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;


  • An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and


  • An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) insurance expense of $195 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.



5.   Income tax expense increased by $3.7 million to $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to projected changes in income apportionment for state taxes and increased projections of the required write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.



As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 0.79% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $34.0 million, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.5%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.





Investor Call Information




Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a

conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30



th



.

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (

Phone Registration

), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at

www.northeastbank.com

and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at

www.northeastbank.com

.





About Northeast Bank




Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at

www.northeastbank.com.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.






Forward-Looking Statements




Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the FDIC, in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended June 30, 2024 as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.




NBN-F


NORTHEAST BANK


BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Assets






Cash and due from banks
$
2,443


$
2,711

Short-term investments

341,633



239,447

Total cash and cash equivalents

344,076



242,158















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

21,473



48,978

Equity securities, at fair value

7,314



7,013

Total investment securities

28,787



55,991








SBA loans held for sale

60,339



14,506








Loans:






Commercial real estate

2,764,809



2,028,280

Commercial and industrial

852,985



618,846

Residential real estate

122,466



99,234

Consumer

190



291

Total loans

3,740,450



2,746,651

Less: Allowance for credit losses

46,024



26,709

Loans, net

3,694,426



2,719,942















Premises and equipment, net

25,338



27,144

Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net

1,200



-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

16,106



15,751

Loan servicing rights, net

810



984

Bank-owned life insurance

19,203



18,830

Accrued interest receivable

17,445



15,163

Other assets

20,772



21,734

Total assets
$
4,228,502


$
3,132,203








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Deposits:






Demand
$
154,540


$
146,727

Savings and interest checking

796,762



732,029

Money market

94,837



154,504

Time

2,249,654



1,306,203

Total deposits

3,295,793



2,339,463








Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances

378,543



345,190

Lease liability

19,465



20,252

Other liabilities

67,185



50,664

Total liabilities

3,760,986



2,755,569








Commitments and contingencies

-



-















Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares





issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024

-



-

Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;






8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at





March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively

8,525



8,128

Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;






No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024
-


-

Additional paid-in capital

97,078



64,762

Retained earnings

361,901



303,927

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

12



(183
)

Total shareholders' equity

467,516



376,634

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,228,502


$
3,132,203




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income:













Interest and fees on loans
$
76,478


$
60,715


$
222,361


$
180,139

Interest on available-for-sale securities

352



596



1,383



1,639

Other interest and dividend income

3,996



3,179



12,104



9,541

Total interest and dividend income

80,826



64,490



235,848



191,319















Interest expense:













Deposits

30,593



23,340



89,959



63,772

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,057



4,401



11,754



16,247

Obligation under capital lease agreements

225



237



691



664

Total interest expense

34,875



27,978



102,404



80,683

Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses

45,951



36,512



133,444



110,636

Provision for credit losses

2,908



596



5,275



1,221

Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses

43,043



35,916



128,169



109,415















Noninterest income:













Fees for other services to customers

362



320



1,197



1,218

Gain on sales of SBA loans

6,014



1,015



14,915



1,837

Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

79



(55
)


106



17

Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net

-



-



-



(9
)

Bank-owned life insurance income

124



116



372



348

Correspondent fee income

16



40



69



183

Other noninterest income

24



106



28



194

Total noninterest income

6,619



1,542



16,687



3,788















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

12,477



10,784



34,947



30,409

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,275



1,072



3,456



3,277

Professional fees

669



503



1,985



1,784

Data processing fees

1,496



1,376



4,605



3,823

Marketing expense

89



256



318



738

Loan acquisition and collection expense

2,270



813



5,626



2,402

FDIC insurance expense

468



273



1,756



917

Other noninterest expense

1,399



1,352



4,203



4,138

Total noninterest expense

20,143



16,429



56,896



47,488

Income before income tax expense

29,519



21,029



87,960



65,715

Income tax expense

10,838



7,164



29,734



22,624

Net income
$
18,681


$
13,865


$
58,226


$
43,091





























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic

8,216,746



7,509,320



8,047,775



7,510,065

Diluted

8,394,964



7,595,124



8,232,435



7,602,844















Earnings per common share:













Basic
$
2.27


$
1.85


$
7.24


$
5.74

Diluted

2.23



1.83



7.07



5.67

















Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.03


$
0.03











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024




Interest

Average



Interest

Average


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/


Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:



















Investment securities
$
32,963


$
352


4.33
%

$
60,211


$
596


3.98
%

Loans (1) (2) (3)

3,650,066



76,478


8.50
%


2,649,383



60,715


9.22
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

16,657



301


7.33
%


17,636



449


10.24
%

Short-term investments (4)

336,877



3,695


4.45
%


204,869



2,730


5.36
%

Total interest-earning assets

4,036,563



80,826


8.12
%


2,932,099



64,490


8.85
%

Cash and due from banks

2,332









2,446







Other non-interest earning assets

39,847









50,227







Total assets
$
4,078,742








$
2,984,772



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:



















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















NOW accounts
$
566,932


$
5,190


3.71
%

$
524,301


$
5,767


4.42
%

Money market accounts

116,647



754


2.62
%


190,379



1,619


3.42
%

Savings accounts

198,094



1,365


2.79
%


140,737



1,126


3.22
%

Time deposits

2,129,320



23,284


4.43
%


1,185,558



14,828


5.03
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,010,993



30,593


4.12
%


2,040,975



23,340


4.60
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

372,029



4,057


4.42
%


396,130



4,401


4.47
%

Lease liability

19,340



225


4.72
%


20,981



237


4.54
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,402,362



34,875


4.16
%


2,458,086



27,978


4.58
%





















Non-interest bearing liabilities:



















Demand deposits and escrow accounts

183,348









163,042







Other liabilities

33,025









24,571







Total liabilities

3,618,735









2,645,699







Shareholders' equity

460,007









339,073







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,078,742








$
2,984,772



























Net interest income




$
45,951








$
36,512























Interest rate spread








3.96
%









4.27
%

Net interest margin (5)








4.62
%









5.01
%





















Cost of funds (6)








3.94
%









4.29
%





















(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Nine Months Ended March 31,


2025

2024




Interest

Average



Interest

Average


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/


Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



















Interest-earning assets:



















Investment securities
$
42,865


$
1,383


4.30
%

$
60,060


$
1,639


3.63
%

Loans (1) (2) (3)

3,348,535



222,361


8.85
%


2,565,402



180,139


9.35
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

16,190



977


8.04
%


20,415



1,331


8.68
%

Short-term investments (4)

302,262



11,127


4.90
%


204,252



8,210


5.35
%

Total interest-earning assets

3,709,852



235,848


8.47
%


2,850,129



191,319


8.93
%

Cash and due from banks

2,219









2,482







Other non-interest earning assets

55,078









58,609







Total assets
$
3,767,149








$
2,911,220



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:



















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















NOW accounts
$
570,906


$
17,014


3.97
%

$
507,594


$
16,548


4.34
%

Money market accounts

131,481



2,972


3.01
%


226,072



5,760


3.39
%

Savings accounts

188,053



4,575


3.24
%


118,044



2,603


2.93
%

Time deposits

1,864,771



65,398


4.67
%


1,061,399



38,861


4.87
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,755,211



89,959


4.35
%


1,913,109



63,772


4.44
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

357,020



11,754


4.39
%


463,065



16,247


4.67
%

Lease liability

19,655



691


4.68
%


21,373



664


4.13
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,131,886



102,404


4.36
%


2,397,547



80,683


4.48
%





















Non-interest bearing liabilities:



















Demand deposits and escrow accounts

182,877









166,955







Other liabilities

29,877









24,388







Total liabilities

3,344,640









2,588,890







Shareholders' equity

422,509









322,330







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,767,149








$
2,911,220



























Net interest income




$
133,444








$
110,636























Interest rate spread








4.11
%









4.45
%

Net interest margin (5)








4.79
%









5.17
%





















Cost of funds (6)








4.12
%









4.19
%





















(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Net interest income
$
45,951


$
48,490


$
39,000


$
37,935


$
36,512

Provision for credit losses

2,908



1,944



422



547



596

Noninterest income

6,619



5,949



4,119



2,092



1,542

Noninterest expense

20,143



19,066



17,685



17,079



16,429

Net income

18,681



22,440



17,106



15,140



13,865











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic

8,216,746



8,044,345



7,886,148



7,765,868



7,509,320

Diluted

8,394,964



8,197,568



8,108,688



7,910,692



7,595,124

Earnings per common share:









Basic
$
2.27


$
2.79


$
2.17


$
1.95


$
1.85

Diluted

2.23



2.74



2.11



1.91



1.83











Dividends declared per common share
$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.01











Return on average assets

1.86%



2.24%



2.09%



1.99%



1.87%

Return on average equity

16.47%



21.14%



17.53%



16.56%



16.45%

Net interest rate spread (1)

3.96%



4.21%



4.18%



4.41%



4.27%

Net interest margin (2)

4.62%



4.88%



4.90%



5.13%



5.01%

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)

38.32%



35.02%



41.01%



42.67%



43.17%

Noninterest expense to average total assets

2.00%



1.90%



2.16%



2.24%



2.21%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

118.64%



118.24%



118.48%



118.78%



119.28%












As of:


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Nonperforming loans:









Originated portfolio:









Residential real estate
$
2,407


$
2,446


$
3,976


$
2,502


$
2,573

Commercial real estate

3,197



3,662



4,682



1,407



2,075

Commercial and industrial

6,945



6,696



6,684



6,520



6,928

Consumer

3



5



-



-



-

Total originated portfolio

12,552



12,809



15,342



10,429



11,576

Total purchased portfolio

19,680



17,257



21,830



17,832



16,370

Total nonperforming loans

32,232



30,066



37,172



28,261



27,946

Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net

1,200



1,200



-



-



-

Total nonperforming assets
$
33,432


$
31,266


$
37,172


$
28,261


$
27,946











Past due loans to total loans

0.91%



0.85%



0.89%



0.95%



1.13%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.86%



0.84%



1.06%



1.02%



1.05%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.79%



0.77%



0.94%



0.90%



0.93%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.23%



1.25%



1.25%



0.97%



0.98%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

142.79%



148.92%



117.40%



94.51%



92.83%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
2,082


$
869


$
1,604


$
1,347


$
2,225

Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

521.47%



542.12%



604.38%



482.13%



509.08%

Net loans to deposits

112.10%



112.52%



110.70%



116.88%



118.15%

Purchased loans to total loans

65.33%



66.63%



69.11%



61.88%



60.99%

Equity to total assets

11.06%



10.88%



9.96%



12.02%



11.73%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.72%



12.66%



11.45%



13.84%



13.24%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.97%



13.91%



12.70%



14.82%



14.22%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.45%



11.16%



12.06%



12.30%



11.79%











Total shareholders’ equity
$
467,516


$
444,101


$
392,557


$
376,634


$
351,913

Less: Preferred stock

-



-



-



-



-

Common shareholders’ equity

467,516



444,101



392,557



376,634



351,913

Less: Intangible assets (5)

-



-



-



-



-

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
467,516


$
444,101


$
392,557


$
376,634


$
351,913











Common shares outstanding

8,525,362



8,492,856



8,212,026



8,127,690



7,977,690

Book value per common share
$
54.84


$
52.29


$
47.80


$
46.34


$
44.11

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)

54.84



52.29



47.80



46.34



44.11











(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.

(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.




For More Information:



Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer


Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101


207.786.3245 ext. 3249


www.northeastbank.com






