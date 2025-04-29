Northeast Bank Reports Increased Q3 Earnings of $18.7 Million and Strong Loan Growth

Northeast Bank reported Q3 2025 net income of $18.7 million, a 34.5% increase from last year, with strong loan growth.
Northeast Bank reported strong financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, an increase from $13.9 million or $1.83 per share in the same quarter the previous year. For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, net income rose to $58.2 million, up from $43.1 million the prior year. The bank saw significant growth in its loan portfolio, which reached $3.80 billion, a 37.7% increase compared to June 30, 2024, driven by strong performance in the National Lending Division. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025. Noninterest income surged, largely due to a notable increase in gains from the sale of SBA loans. Despite the growth, the provision for credit losses rose to $2.9 million, reflecting increased reserves needed for the expanding loan portfolio. The bank's total assets reached $4.23 billion, up 35% from $3.13 billion a year prior.
- Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased to $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2024, representing a significant year-over-year growth.
- The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, indicating positive performance and return to shareholders.
- Loan volume in the National Lending Division reached $292.5 million, representing growth and strong demand for lending services.
- Total assets increased by $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, to $4.23 billion, indicating robust growth and expansion of the Bank's operations.
- Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, which could indicate rising operational costs that may affect profitability in the future.
- Provision for credit losses increased significantly by $2.3 million related to loan growth and higher reserves, suggesting potential risks in the loan portfolio that may lead to future financial instability.
- The total return on purchased loans decreased from 8.7% to 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating reduced profitability from these financial instruments.
What was Northeast Bank's net income for Q1 2025?
Northeast Bank reported a net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.
How much did total assets increase by as of March 31, 2025?
Total assets increased by $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, to $4.23 billion from June 30, 2024.
What dividend did Northeast Bank declare for May 2025?
The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025.
How much did Northeast Bank's deposit increase from June 30, 2024?
Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024.
What was the return on average equity for Northeast Bank?
The return on average equity was 16.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
$NBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NBN stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 174,207 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,980,008
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 52,545 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,819,952
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 34,979 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,208,623
- CONGRESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC / DE / added 34,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,183,214
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 33,949 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,114,141
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 31,523 shares (+113.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,891,604
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 30,915 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,835,832
PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, compared to $43.1 million, or $5.67 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025.
“We recorded strong loan volume during the third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated $292.5 million in originated and purchased volume, and our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow, with quarterly originations of $121.3 million, compared to $100.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.80 billion, representing an increase of $1.04 billion, or 37.7%, over June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we sold $73.6 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $6.0 million, compared with sales of $64.5 million for a gain on sale of $5.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $2.23 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.9%.”
As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.23 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.
1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025:
Loan Portfolio Changes
March 31, 2025 Balance
June 30, 2024 Balance
Change ($)
Change (%)
(Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased
$
2,443,822
$
1,708,551
$
735,271
43.03
%
National Lending Originated
1,185,153
981,497
203,656
20.75
%
SBA National
152,319
48,405
103,914
214.68
%
Community Banking
19,495
22,704
(3,209
)
(14.13
%)
Total
$
3,800,789
$
2,761,157
$
1,039,632
37.65
%
Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $292.5 million, which consisted of $74.5 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $218.0 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank’s SBA Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $121.3 million.
An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:
National Lending Portfolio
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Purchased
Originated
Total
Purchased
Originated
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:
Unpaid principal balance
$
79,144
$
217,983
$
297,127
$
-
$
153,349
$
153,349
Initial net investment basis (1)
74,553
217,983
292,536
-
153,349
153,349
Loan returns during the period:
Yield
8.33%
8.73%
8.46%
8.67%
10.09%
9.19%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)
8.43%
N/A
8.43%
8.70%
N/A
8.70%
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Purchased
Originated
Total
Purchased
Originated
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:
Unpaid principal balance
$
901,693
$
591,292
$
1,492,985
$
271,741
$
284,876
$
556,617
Initial net investment basis (1)
821,485
591,292
1,412,777
238,477
284,876
523,353
Loan returns during the period:
Yield
8.65%
9.02%
8.77%
8.95%
9.97%
9.34%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)
8.70%
N/A
8.70%
8.98%
N/A
8.98%
Total loans as of period end:
Unpaid principal balance
$
2,638,438
$
1,185,153
$
3,823,591
$
1,794,669
$
975,876
$
2,770,545
Net investment basis
2,443,822
1,185,153
3,628,975
1,620,409
975,876
2,596,285
(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
2. Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $943.5 million, or 72.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $818.8 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $105.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.
3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $33.4 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.
4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $90.9 million, or 24.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s at-the-market (“ATM”) program.
Net income increased by $4.8 million to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.5 million to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:
An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and
An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,
An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:
Interest Income and Yield on Loans
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking
$
20,074
$
349
7.05
%
$
24,640
$
387
6.32
%
SBA National
121,521
2,975
9.93
%
35,848
1,159
13.00
%
National Lending:
Originated
1,120,756
24,120
8.73
%
953,401
23,909
10.09
%
Purchased
2,387,715
49,034
8.33
%
1,635,494
35,260
8.67
%
Total National Lending
3,508,471
73,154
8.46
%
2,588,895
59,169
9.19
%
Total
$
3,650,066
$
76,478
8.50
%
$
2,649,383
$
60,715
9.22
%
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking
$
21,330
$
1,088
6.79
%
$
25,786
$
1,242
6.41
%
SBA National
91,481
8,145
11.86
%
30,125
2,833
12.52
%
National Lending:
Originated
1,052,656
71,297
9.02
%
951,129
71,284
9.97
%
Purchased
2,183,068
141,831
8.65
%
1,558,362
104,780
8.95
%
Total National Lending
3,235,724
213,128
8.77
%
2,509,491
176,064
9.34
%
Total
$
3,348,535
$
222,361
8.85
%
$
2,565,402
$
180,139
9.35
%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, transactional income increased by $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $14.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.4%, a decrease from 8.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:
Total Return on Purchased Loans
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Income
Return (1)
Income
Return (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
48,149
8.18
%
$
34,045
8.37
%
Transactional income:
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans
573
0.10
%
130
0.03
%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees
885
0.15
%
1,215
0.30
%
Total transactional income
1,458
0.25
%
1,345
0.33
%
Total
$
49,607
8.43
%
$
35,390
8.70
%
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Income
Return (1)
Income
Return (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
136,055
8.30
%
$
98,505
8.41
%
Transactional income:
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans
734
0.05
%
356
0.03
%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees
5,775
0.35
%
6,275
0.54
%
Total transactional income
6,509
0.40
%
6,631
0.57
%
Total
$
142,564
8.70
%
$
105,136
8.98
%
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
2. Provision for credit losses increased by $2.3 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $596 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.
3. Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $73.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the sale of $18.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:
An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;
An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) insurance expense of $195 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.
5. Income tax expense increased by $3.7 million to $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to projected changes in income apportionment for state taxes and increased projections of the required write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.
As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 0.79% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $34.0 million, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.5%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,443
$
2,711
Short-term investments
341,633
239,447
Total cash and cash equivalents
344,076
242,158
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
21,473
48,978
Equity securities, at fair value
7,314
7,013
Total investment securities
28,787
55,991
SBA loans held for sale
60,339
14,506
Loans:
Commercial real estate
2,764,809
2,028,280
Commercial and industrial
852,985
618,846
Residential real estate
122,466
99,234
Consumer
190
291
Total loans
3,740,450
2,746,651
Less: Allowance for credit losses
46,024
26,709
Loans, net
3,694,426
2,719,942
Premises and equipment, net
25,338
27,144
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net
1,200
-
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
16,106
15,751
Loan servicing rights, net
810
984
Bank-owned life insurance
19,203
18,830
Accrued interest receivable
17,445
15,163
Other assets
20,772
21,734
Total assets
$
4,228,502
$
3,132,203
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Demand
$
154,540
$
146,727
Savings and interest checking
796,762
732,029
Money market
94,837
154,504
Time
2,249,654
1,306,203
Total deposits
3,295,793
2,339,463
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances
378,543
345,190
Lease liability
19,465
20,252
Other liabilities
67,185
50,664
Total liabilities
3,760,986
2,755,569
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024
-
-
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;
8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at
March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively
8,525
8,128
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;
No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
97,078
64,762
Retained earnings
361,901
303,927
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
12
(183
)
Total shareholders' equity
467,516
376,634
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,228,502
$
3,132,203
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
76,478
$
60,715
$
222,361
$
180,139
Interest on available-for-sale securities
352
596
1,383
1,639
Other interest and dividend income
3,996
3,179
12,104
9,541
Total interest and dividend income
80,826
64,490
235,848
191,319
Interest expense:
Deposits
30,593
23,340
89,959
63,772
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,057
4,401
11,754
16,247
Obligation under capital lease agreements
225
237
691
664
Total interest expense
34,875
27,978
102,404
80,683
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses
45,951
36,512
133,444
110,636
Provision for credit losses
2,908
596
5,275
1,221
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses
43,043
35,916
128,169
109,415
Noninterest income:
Fees for other services to customers
362
320
1,197
1,218
Gain on sales of SBA loans
6,014
1,015
14,915
1,837
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
79
(55
)
106
17
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net
-
-
-
(9
)
Bank-owned life insurance income
124
116
372
348
Correspondent fee income
16
40
69
183
Other noninterest income
24
106
28
194
Total noninterest income
6,619
1,542
16,687
3,788
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,477
10,784
34,947
30,409
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,275
1,072
3,456
3,277
Professional fees
669
503
1,985
1,784
Data processing fees
1,496
1,376
4,605
3,823
Marketing expense
89
256
318
738
Loan acquisition and collection expense
2,270
813
5,626
2,402
FDIC insurance expense
468
273
1,756
917
Other noninterest expense
1,399
1,352
4,203
4,138
Total noninterest expense
20,143
16,429
56,896
47,488
Income before income tax expense
29,519
21,029
87,960
65,715
Income tax expense
10,838
7,164
29,734
22,624
Net income
$
18,681
$
13,865
$
58,226
$
43,091
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
8,216,746
7,509,320
8,047,775
7,510,065
Diluted
8,394,964
7,595,124
8,232,435
7,602,844
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.27
$
1.85
$
7.24
$
5.74
Diluted
2.23
1.83
7.07
5.67
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
0.03
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
$
32,963
$
352
4.33
%
$
60,211
$
596
3.98
%
Loans (1) (2) (3)
3,650,066
76,478
8.50
%
2,649,383
60,715
9.22
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
16,657
301
7.33
%
17,636
449
10.24
%
Short-term investments (4)
336,877
3,695
4.45
%
204,869
2,730
5.36
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,036,563
80,826
8.12
%
2,932,099
64,490
8.85
%
Cash and due from banks
2,332
2,446
Other non-interest earning assets
39,847
50,227
Total assets
$
4,078,742
$
2,984,772
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
566,932
$
5,190
3.71
%
$
524,301
$
5,767
4.42
%
Money market accounts
116,647
754
2.62
%
190,379
1,619
3.42
%
Savings accounts
198,094
1,365
2.79
%
140,737
1,126
3.22
%
Time deposits
2,129,320
23,284
4.43
%
1,185,558
14,828
5.03
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,010,993
30,593
4.12
%
2,040,975
23,340
4.60
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
372,029
4,057
4.42
%
396,130
4,401
4.47
%
Lease liability
19,340
225
4.72
%
20,981
237
4.54
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,402,362
34,875
4.16
%
2,458,086
27,978
4.58
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits and escrow accounts
183,348
163,042
Other liabilities
33,025
24,571
Total liabilities
3,618,735
2,645,699
Shareholders' equity
460,007
339,073
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,078,742
$
2,984,772
Net interest income
$
45,951
$
36,512
Interest rate spread
3.96
%
4.27
%
Net interest margin (5)
4.62
%
5.01
%
Cost of funds (6)
3.94
%
4.29
%
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
$
42,865
$
1,383
4.30
%
$
60,060
$
1,639
3.63
%
Loans (1) (2) (3)
3,348,535
222,361
8.85
%
2,565,402
180,139
9.35
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
16,190
977
8.04
%
20,415
1,331
8.68
%
Short-term investments (4)
302,262
11,127
4.90
%
204,252
8,210
5.35
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,709,852
235,848
8.47
%
2,850,129
191,319
8.93
%
Cash and due from banks
2,219
2,482
Other non-interest earning assets
55,078
58,609
Total assets
$
3,767,149
$
2,911,220
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
570,906
$
17,014
3.97
%
$
507,594
$
16,548
4.34
%
Money market accounts
131,481
2,972
3.01
%
226,072
5,760
3.39
%
Savings accounts
188,053
4,575
3.24
%
118,044
2,603
2.93
%
Time deposits
1,864,771
65,398
4.67
%
1,061,399
38,861
4.87
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,755,211
89,959
4.35
%
1,913,109
63,772
4.44
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
357,020
11,754
4.39
%
463,065
16,247
4.67
%
Lease liability
19,655
691
4.68
%
21,373
664
4.13
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,131,886
102,404
4.36
%
2,397,547
80,683
4.48
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits and escrow accounts
182,877
166,955
Other liabilities
29,877
24,388
Total liabilities
3,344,640
2,588,890
Shareholders' equity
422,509
322,330
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,767,149
$
2,911,220
Net interest income
$
133,444
$
110,636
Interest rate spread
4.11
%
4.45
%
Net interest margin (5)
4.79
%
5.17
%
Cost of funds (6)
4.12
%
4.19
%
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Net interest income
$
45,951
$
48,490
$
39,000
$
37,935
$
36,512
Provision for credit losses
2,908
1,944
422
547
596
Noninterest income
6,619
5,949
4,119
2,092
1,542
Noninterest expense
20,143
19,066
17,685
17,079
16,429
Net income
18,681
22,440
17,106
15,140
13,865
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,216,746
8,044,345
7,886,148
7,765,868
7,509,320
Diluted
8,394,964
8,197,568
8,108,688
7,910,692
7,595,124
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.27
$
2.79
$
2.17
$
1.95
$
1.85
Diluted
2.23
2.74
2.11
1.91
1.83
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
Return on average assets
1.86%
2.24%
2.09%
1.99%
1.87%
Return on average equity
16.47%
21.14%
17.53%
16.56%
16.45%
Net interest rate spread (1)
3.96%
4.21%
4.18%
4.41%
4.27%
Net interest margin (2)
4.62%
4.88%
4.90%
5.13%
5.01%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
38.32%
35.02%
41.01%
42.67%
43.17%
Noninterest expense to average total assets
2.00%
1.90%
2.16%
2.24%
2.21%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
118.64%
118.24%
118.48%
118.78%
119.28%
As of:
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Nonperforming loans:
Originated portfolio:
Residential real estate
$
2,407
$
2,446
$
3,976
$
2,502
$
2,573
Commercial real estate
3,197
3,662
4,682
1,407
2,075
Commercial and industrial
6,945
6,696
6,684
6,520
6,928
Consumer
3
5
-
-
-
Total originated portfolio
12,552
12,809
15,342
10,429
11,576
Total purchased portfolio
19,680
17,257
21,830
17,832
16,370
Total nonperforming loans
32,232
30,066
37,172
28,261
27,946
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
1,200
1,200
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
33,432
$
31,266
$
37,172
$
28,261
$
27,946
Past due loans to total loans
0.91%
0.85%
0.89%
0.95%
1.13%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.86%
0.84%
1.06%
1.02%
1.05%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.79%
0.77%
0.94%
0.90%
0.93%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.23%
1.25%
1.25%
0.97%
0.98%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
142.79%
148.92%
117.40%
94.51%
92.83%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
2,082
$
869
$
1,604
$
1,347
$
2,225
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
521.47%
542.12%
604.38%
482.13%
509.08%
Net loans to deposits
112.10%
112.52%
110.70%
116.88%
118.15%
Purchased loans to total loans
65.33%
66.63%
69.11%
61.88%
60.99%
Equity to total assets
11.06%
10.88%
9.96%
12.02%
11.73%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.72%
12.66%
11.45%
13.84%
13.24%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.97%
13.91%
12.70%
14.82%
14.22%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.45%
11.16%
12.06%
12.30%
11.79%
Total shareholders’ equity
$
467,516
$
444,101
$
392,557
$
376,634
$
351,913
Less: Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common shareholders’ equity
467,516
444,101
392,557
376,634
351,913
Less: Intangible assets (5)
-
-
-
-
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
467,516
$
444,101
$
392,557
$
376,634
$
351,913
Common shares outstanding
8,525,362
8,492,856
8,212,026
8,127,690
7,977,690
Book value per common share
$
54.84
$
52.29
$
47.80
$
46.34
$
44.11
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)
54.84
52.29
47.80
46.34
44.11
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
