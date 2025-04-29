Northeast Bank Reports Increased Q3 Earnings of $18.7 Million and Strong Loan Growth

Northeast Bank reported Q3 2025 net income of $18.7 million, a 34.5% increase from last year, with strong loan growth.

Northeast Bank reported strong financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, an increase from $13.9 million or $1.83 per share in the same quarter the previous year. For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, net income rose to $58.2 million, up from $43.1 million the prior year. The bank saw significant growth in its loan portfolio, which reached $3.80 billion, a 37.7% increase compared to June 30, 2024, driven by strong performance in the National Lending Division. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025. Noninterest income surged, largely due to a notable increase in gains from the sale of SBA loans. Despite the growth, the provision for credit losses rose to $2.9 million, reflecting increased reserves needed for the expanding loan portfolio. The bank's total assets reached $4.23 billion, up 35% from $3.13 billion a year prior.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased to $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2024, representing a significant year-over-year growth.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, indicating positive performance and return to shareholders.

Loan volume in the National Lending Division reached $292.5 million, representing growth and strong demand for lending services.

Total assets increased by $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, to $4.23 billion, indicating robust growth and expansion of the Bank's operations.

Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, which could indicate rising operational costs that may affect profitability in the future.

Provision for credit losses increased significantly by $2.3 million related to loan growth and higher reserves, suggesting potential risks in the loan portfolio that may lead to future financial instability.

The total return on purchased loans decreased from 8.7% to 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating reduced profitability from these financial instruments.

PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, compared to $43.1 million, or $5.67 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.





The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025.





“We recorded strong loan volume during the third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated $292.5 million in originated and purchased volume, and our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow, with quarterly originations of $121.3 million, compared to $100.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.80 billion, representing an increase of $1.04 billion, or 37.7%, over June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we sold $73.6 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $6.0 million, compared with sales of $64.5 million for a gain on sale of $5.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $2.23 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.9%.”





As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.23 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.





1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025:





























Loan Portfolio Changes

















March 31, 2025 Balance













June 30, 2024 Balance













Change ($)













Change (%)

















(Dollars in thousands)













National Lending Purchased





$





2,443,822













$





1,708,551













$





735,271

















43.03





%









National Lending Originated









1,185,153

















981,497

















203,656

















20.75





%









SBA National









152,319

















48,405

















103,914

















214.68





%









Community Banking









19,495

















22,704

















(3,209





)













(14.13





%)









Total





$





3,800,789













$





2,761,157













$





1,039,632

















37.65





%













































































Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $292.5 million, which consisted of $74.5 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $218.0 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank’s SBA Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $121.3 million.





An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:













National Lending Portfolio













Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024













Purchased









Originated









Total









Purchased









Originated









Total













(Dollars in thousands)









Loans purchased or originated during the period:













































































Unpaid principal balance





$





79,144













$





217,983













$





297,127













$





-













$





153,349













$





153,349













Initial net investment basis (1)









74,553

















217,983

















292,536

















-

















153,349

















153,349

























































































Loan returns during the period:













































































Yield









8.33%

















8.73%

















8.46%

















8.67%

















10.09%

















9.19%













Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)









8.43%

















N/A

















8.43%

















8.70%

















N/A

















8.70%





























































































Nine Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024













Purchased









Originated









Total









Purchased









Originated









Total













(Dollars in thousands)









Loans purchased or originated during the period:













































































Unpaid principal balance





$





901,693













$





591,292













$





1,492,985













$





271,741













$





284,876













$





556,617













Initial net investment basis (1)









821,485

















591,292

















1,412,777

















238,477

















284,876

















523,353

























































































Loan returns during the period:













































































Yield









8.65%

















9.02%

















8.77%

















8.95%

















9.97%

















9.34%













Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)









8.70%

















N/A

















8.70%

















8.98%

















N/A

















8.98%

























































































Total loans as of period end:













































































Unpaid principal balance





$





2,638,438













$





1,185,153













$





3,823,591













$





1,794,669













$





975,876













$





2,770,545













Net investment basis









2,443,822

















1,185,153

















3,628,975

















1,620,409

















975,876

















2,596,285

























































































(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).









(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

















2. Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $943.5 million, or 72.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $818.8 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $105.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.





3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $33.4 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.





4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $90.9 million, or 24.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s at-the-market (“ATM”) program.





Net income increased by $4.8 million to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.5 million to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:







An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and



An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and



An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,



An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,



An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.







The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

























Interest Income and Yield on Loans













Three Months Ended March 31,













2025













2024

















Average









Interest

















Average









Interest





















Balance (1)









Income









Yield









Balance (1)









Income









Yield













(Dollars in thousands)









Community Banking





$





20,074













$





349













7.05





%









$





24,640













$





387













6.32





%









SBA National









121,521

















2,975













9.93





%













35,848

















1,159













13.00





%









National Lending:





















































































Originated









1,120,756

















24,120













8.73





%













953,401

















23,909













10.09





%









Purchased









2,387,715

















49,034













8.33





%













1,635,494

















35,260













8.67





%









Total National Lending









3,508,471

















73,154













8.46





%













2,588,895

















59,169













9.19





%









Total





$





3,650,066













$





76,478













8.50





%









$





2,649,383













$





60,715













9.22





%

























Nine Months Ended March 31,













2025













2024

















Average









Interest

















Average









Interest





















Balance (1)









Income









Yield









Balance (1)









Income









Yield













(Dollars in thousands)









Community Banking





$





21,330













$





1,088













6.79





%









$





25,786













$





1,242













6.41





%









SBA National









91,481

















8,145













11.86





%













30,125

















2,833













12.52





%









National Lending:





















































































Originated









1,052,656

















71,297













9.02





%













951,129

















71,284













9.97





%









Purchased









2,183,068

















141,831













8.65





%













1,558,362

















104,780













8.95





%









Total National Lending









3,235,724

















213,128













8.77





%













2,509,491

















176,064













9.34





%









Total





$





3,348,535













$





222,361













8.85





%









$





2,565,402













$





180,139













9.35





%





































































































(1) Includes loans held for sale.

















The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, transactional income increased by $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $14.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.4%, a decrease from 8.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

























Total Return on Purchased Loans













Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024













Income









Return (1)









Income









Return (1)













(Dollars in thousands)









Regularly scheduled interest and accretion





$





48,149













8.18





%









$





34,045













8.37





%









Transactional income:





















































Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans









573













0.10





%













130













0.03





%









Accelerated accretion and loan fees









885













0.15





%













1,215













0.30





%









Total transactional income









1,458













0.25





%













1,345













0.33





%









Total





$





49,607













8.43





%









$





35,390













8.70





%

























Nine Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024













Income









Return (1)









Income









Return (1)













(Dollars in thousands)









Regularly scheduled interest and accretion





$





136,055













8.30





%









$





98,505









8.41





%









Transactional income:

















































Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans









734













0.05





%













356









0.03





%









Accelerated accretion and loan fees









5,775













0.35





%













6,275









0.54





%









Total transactional income









6,509













0.40





%













6,631









0.57





%









Total





$





142,564













8.70





%









$





105,136









8.98





%

































































(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

















2. Provision for credit losses increased by $2.3 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $596 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.





3. Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $73.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the sale of $18.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:











An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;



An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and



An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and



An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) insurance expense of $195 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.







5. Income tax expense increased by $3.7 million to $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to projected changes in income apportionment for state taxes and increased projections of the required write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.





As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 0.79% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $34.0 million, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.5%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.









Investor Call Information









Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a



conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30







th







.



To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (



Phone Registration



), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at



www.northeastbank.com



and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at



www.northeastbank.com



.









About Northeast Bank









Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at



www.northeastbank.com.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.









Forward-Looking Statements









Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the FDIC, in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended June 30, 2024 as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







NBN-F





















NORTHEAST BANK













BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024









Assets

































Cash and due from banks





$





2,443













$





2,711













Short-term investments









341,633

















239,447













Total cash and cash equivalents









344,076

















242,158













































































Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value









21,473

















48,978













Equity securities, at fair value









7,314

















7,013













Total investment securities









28,787

















55,991













































SBA loans held for sale









60,339

















14,506













































Loans:

































Commercial real estate









2,764,809

















2,028,280













Commercial and industrial









852,985

















618,846













Residential real estate









122,466

















99,234













Consumer









190

















291













Total loans









3,740,450

















2,746,651













Less: Allowance for credit losses









46,024

















26,709













Loans, net









3,694,426

















2,719,942













































































Premises and equipment, net









25,338

















27,144













Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net









1,200

















-













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost









16,106

















15,751













Loan servicing rights, net









810

















984













Bank-owned life insurance









19,203

















18,830













Accrued interest receivable









17,445

















15,163













Other assets









20,772

















21,734













Total assets





$





4,228,502













$





3,132,203













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits:

































Demand





$





154,540













$





146,727













Savings and interest checking









796,762

















732,029













Money market









94,837

















154,504













Time









2,249,654

















1,306,203













Total deposits









3,295,793

















2,339,463













































Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances









378,543

















345,190













Lease liability









19,465

















20,252













Other liabilities









67,185

















50,664













Total liabilities









3,760,986

















2,755,569













































Commitments and contingencies









-

















-













































































Shareholders' equity

































Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares





























issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024









-

















-













Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;

































8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at





























March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively









8,525

















8,128













Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;

































No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024





-













-













Additional paid-in capital









97,078

















64,762













Retained earnings









361,901

















303,927













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









12

















(183





)









Total shareholders' equity









467,516

















376,634













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





4,228,502













$





3,132,203







































































NORTHEAST BANK













STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31,









Nine Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024









2025









2024









Interest and dividend income:





























































Interest and fees on loans





$





76,478













$





60,715













$





222,361













$





180,139













Interest on available-for-sale securities









352

















596

















1,383

















1,639













Other interest and dividend income









3,996

















3,179

















12,104

















9,541













Total interest and dividend income









80,826

















64,490

















235,848

















191,319









































































Interest expense:





























































Deposits









30,593

















23,340

















89,959

















63,772













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









4,057

















4,401

















11,754

















16,247













Obligation under capital lease agreements









225

















237

















691

















664













Total interest expense









34,875

















27,978

















102,404

















80,683













Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses









45,951

















36,512

















133,444

















110,636













Provision for credit losses









2,908

















596

















5,275

















1,221













Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses









43,043

















35,916

















128,169

















109,415









































































Noninterest income:





























































Fees for other services to customers









362

















320

















1,197

















1,218













Gain on sales of SBA loans









6,014

















1,015

















14,915

















1,837













Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities









79

















(55





)













106

















17













Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net









-

















-

















-

















(9





)









Bank-owned life insurance income









124

















116

















372

















348













Correspondent fee income









16

















40

















69

















183













Other noninterest income









24

















106

















28

















194













Total noninterest income









6,619

















1,542

















16,687

















3,788









































































Noninterest expense:





























































Salaries and employee benefits









12,477

















10,784

















34,947

















30,409













Occupancy and equipment expense









1,275

















1,072

















3,456

















3,277













Professional fees









669

















503

















1,985

















1,784













Data processing fees









1,496

















1,376

















4,605

















3,823













Marketing expense









89

















256

















318

















738













Loan acquisition and collection expense









2,270

















813

















5,626

















2,402













FDIC insurance expense









468

















273

















1,756

















917













Other noninterest expense









1,399

















1,352

















4,203

















4,138













Total noninterest expense









20,143

















16,429

















56,896

















47,488













Income before income tax expense









29,519

















21,029

















87,960

















65,715













Income tax expense









10,838

















7,164

















29,734

















22,624













Net income





$





18,681













$





13,865













$





58,226













$





43,091





































































































































Weighted-average shares outstanding:





























































Basic









8,216,746

















7,509,320

















8,047,775

















7,510,065













Diluted









8,394,964

















7,595,124

















8,232,435

















7,602,844









































































Earnings per common share:





























































Basic





$





2.27













$





1.85













$





7.24













$





5.74













Diluted









2.23

















1.83

















7.07

















5.67

















































































Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.03













$





0.03







































































































NORTHEAST BANK













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024





















Interest









Average

















Interest









Average













Average









Income/









Yield/









Average









Income/









Yield/













Balance









Expense









Rate









Balance









Expense









Rate









Assets:





























































































Interest-earning assets:





















































































Investment securities





$





32,963













$





352













4.33





%









$





60,211













$





596













3.98





%









Loans (1) (2) (3)









3,650,066

















76,478













8.50





%













2,649,383

















60,715













9.22





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









16,657

















301













7.33





%













17,636

















449













10.24





%









Short-term investments (4)









336,877

















3,695













4.45





%













204,869

















2,730













5.36





%









Total interest-earning assets









4,036,563

















80,826













8.12





%













2,932,099

















64,490













8.85





%









Cash and due from banks









2,332









































2,446





































Other non-interest earning assets









39,847









































50,227





































Total assets





$





4,078,742





































$





2,984,772

























































































































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































































NOW accounts





$





566,932













$





5,190













3.71





%









$





524,301













$





5,767













4.42





%









Money market accounts









116,647

















754













2.62





%













190,379

















1,619













3.42





%









Savings accounts









198,094

















1,365













2.79





%













140,737

















1,126













3.22





%









Time deposits









2,129,320

















23,284













4.43





%













1,185,558

















14,828













5.03





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









3,010,993

















30,593













4.12





%













2,040,975

















23,340













4.60





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances









372,029

















4,057













4.42





%













396,130

















4,401













4.47





%









Lease liability









19,340

















225













4.72





%













20,981

















237













4.54





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,402,362

















34,875













4.16





%













2,458,086

















27,978













4.58





%





























































































Non-interest bearing liabilities:





















































































Demand deposits and escrow accounts









183,348









































163,042





































Other liabilities









33,025









































24,571





































Total liabilities









3,618,735









































2,645,699





































Shareholders' equity









460,007









































339,073





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





4,078,742





































$





2,984,772

























































































































Net interest income





















$





45,951





































$





36,512









































































































Interest rate spread





































3.96





%









































4.27





%









Net interest margin (5)





































4.62





%









































5.01





%





























































































Cost of funds (6)





































3.94





%









































4.29





%





























































































(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.













(2) Includes loans held for sale.









(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.









(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.













(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.













(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.







































NORTHEAST BANK













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













Nine Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024





















Interest









Average

















Interest









Average













Average









Income/









Yield/









Average









Income/









Yield/













Balance









Expense









Rate









Balance









Expense









Rate









Assets:





















































































Interest-earning assets:





















































































Investment securities





$





42,865













$





1,383













4.30





%









$





60,060













$





1,639













3.63





%









Loans (1) (2) (3)









3,348,535

















222,361













8.85





%













2,565,402

















180,139













9.35





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









16,190

















977













8.04





%













20,415

















1,331













8.68





%









Short-term investments (4)









302,262

















11,127













4.90





%













204,252

















8,210













5.35





%









Total interest-earning assets









3,709,852

















235,848













8.47





%













2,850,129

















191,319













8.93





%









Cash and due from banks









2,219









































2,482





































Other non-interest earning assets









55,078









































58,609





































Total assets





$





3,767,149





































$





2,911,220

























































































































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































































NOW accounts





$





570,906













$





17,014













3.97





%









$





507,594













$





16,548













4.34





%









Money market accounts









131,481

















2,972













3.01





%













226,072

















5,760













3.39





%









Savings accounts









188,053

















4,575













3.24





%













118,044

















2,603













2.93





%









Time deposits









1,864,771

















65,398













4.67





%













1,061,399

















38,861













4.87





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









2,755,211

















89,959













4.35





%













1,913,109

















63,772













4.44





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances









357,020

















11,754













4.39





%













463,065

















16,247













4.67





%









Lease liability









19,655

















691













4.68





%













21,373

















664













4.13





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,131,886

















102,404













4.36





%













2,397,547

















80,683













4.48





%





























































































Non-interest bearing liabilities:





















































































Demand deposits and escrow accounts









182,877









































166,955





































Other liabilities









29,877









































24,388





































Total liabilities









3,344,640









































2,588,890





































Shareholders' equity









422,509









































322,330





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





3,767,149





































$





2,911,220

























































































































Net interest income





















$





133,444





































$





110,636









































































































Interest rate spread





































4.11





%









































4.45





%









Net interest margin (5)





































4.79





%









































5.17





%





























































































Cost of funds (6)





































4.12





%









































4.19





%





























































































(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.









(2) Includes loans held for sale.













(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.









(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.













(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.













(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.







































NORTHEAST BANK













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









Net interest income





$





45,951













$





48,490













$





39,000













$





37,935













$





36,512













Provision for credit losses









2,908

















1,944

















422

















547

















596













Noninterest income









6,619

















5,949

















4,119

















2,092

















1,542













Noninterest expense









20,143

















19,066

















17,685

















17,079

















16,429













Net income









18,681

















22,440

















17,106

















15,140

















13,865

























































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













































Basic









8,216,746

















8,044,345

















7,886,148

















7,765,868

















7,509,320













Diluted









8,394,964

















8,197,568

















8,108,688

















7,910,692

















7,595,124













Earnings per common share:













































Basic





$





2.27













$





2.79













$





2.17













$





1.95













$





1.85













Diluted









2.23

















2.74

















2.11

















1.91

















1.83

























































Dividends declared per common share





$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.01

























































Return on average assets









1.86%

















2.24%

















2.09%

















1.99%

















1.87%













Return on average equity









16.47%

















21.14%

















17.53%

















16.56%

















16.45%













Net interest rate spread (1)









3.96%

















4.21%

















4.18%

















4.41%

















4.27%













Net interest margin (2)









4.62%

















4.88%

















4.90%

















5.13%

















5.01%













Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)









38.32%

















35.02%

















41.01%

















42.67%

















43.17%













Noninterest expense to average total assets









2.00%

















1.90%

















2.16%

















2.24%

















2.21%













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









118.64%

















118.24%

















118.48%

















118.78%

















119.28%





























































As of:













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









Nonperforming loans:













































Originated portfolio:













































Residential real estate





$





2,407













$





2,446













$





3,976













$





2,502













$





2,573













Commercial real estate









3,197

















3,662

















4,682

















1,407

















2,075













Commercial and industrial









6,945

















6,696

















6,684

















6,520

















6,928













Consumer









3

















5

















-

















-

















-













Total originated portfolio









12,552

















12,809

















15,342

















10,429

















11,576













Total purchased portfolio









19,680

















17,257

















21,830

















17,832

















16,370













Total nonperforming loans









32,232

















30,066

















37,172

















28,261

















27,946













Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net









1,200

















1,200

















-

















-

















-













Total nonperforming assets





$





33,432













$





31,266













$





37,172













$





28,261













$





27,946

























































Past due loans to total loans









0.91%

















0.85%

















0.89%

















0.95%

















1.13%













Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.86%

















0.84%

















1.06%

















1.02%

















1.05%













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.79%

















0.77%

















0.94%

















0.90%

















0.93%













Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.23%

















1.25%

















1.25%

















0.97%

















0.98%













Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans









142.79%

















148.92%

















117.40%

















94.51%

















92.83%













Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





2,082













$





869













$





1,604













$





1,347













$





2,225













Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)









521.47%

















542.12%

















604.38%

















482.13%

















509.08%













Net loans to deposits









112.10%

















112.52%

















110.70%

















116.88%

















118.15%













Purchased loans to total loans









65.33%

















66.63%

















69.11%

















61.88%

















60.99%













Equity to total assets









11.06%

















10.88%

















9.96%

















12.02%

















11.73%













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio









12.72%

















12.66%

















11.45%

















13.84%

















13.24%













Total risk-based capital ratio









13.97%

















13.91%

















12.70%

















14.82%

















14.22%













Tier 1 leverage capital ratio









11.45%

















11.16%

















12.06%

















12.30%

















11.79%

























































Total shareholders’ equity





$





467,516













$





444,101













$





392,557













$





376,634













$





351,913













Less: Preferred stock









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Common shareholders’ equity









467,516

















444,101

















392,557

















376,634

















351,913













Less: Intangible assets (5)









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





467,516













$





444,101













$





392,557













$





376,634













$





351,913

























































Common shares outstanding









8,525,362

















8,492,856

















8,212,026

















8,127,690

















7,977,690













Book value per common share





$





54.84













$





52.29













$





47.80













$





46.34













$





44.11













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)









54.84

















52.29

















47.80

















46.34

















44.11

























































(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.









(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.









(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.









(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.









(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.









(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.



















For More Information:







Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer





Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101





207.786.3245 ext. 3249





www.northeastbank.com



