Northeast Bank Reports Increased Net Income for Q2 2025, Declares Cash Dividend

Northeast Bank reported Q2 2025 net income of $22.4 million, a 59% increase from the previous year.

Northeast Bank reported a significant increase in net income for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with earnings rising to $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the same quarter the previous year. The bank's total assets surged to $4.08 billion, up 30.4% from June 30, 2024, primarily driven by a $811.9 million increase in deposits. The National Lending Division contributed substantially with $260.4 million in loan origination and purchases, marking record origination volumes. Additionally, the bank's board declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, and the increase in taxable income was accompanied by substantial growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, particularly from the sale of SBA loans.

Potential Positives

Record net income of $22.4 million for the quarter, representing a significant increase from $14.1 million the previous year.

Substantial growth in total assets, increasing by 30.4% to $4.08 billion compared to $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Successful origination of $246.4 million in loans during the quarter, driven by strong performance in the National Lending Division.

Dividend declaration of $0.01 per share shows commitment to returning value to shareholders during a period of strong financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.9 million, up from $436 thousand in the same quarter last year, indicating potential concerns about loan performance and credit quality.

Total return on purchased loans decreased to 8.9%, down from 9.2% for the same quarter last year, suggesting reduced profitability from this segment.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio declined to 11.2% from 12.3% at June 30, 2024, raising concerns about the bank's capital adequacy in relation to its risk-weighted assets.

FAQ

What were Northeast Bank's Q4 2024 net income results?

Northeast Bank reported a net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted share for Q4 2024.

How much did the total assets of Northeast Bank increase?

Total assets increased by $950.9 million, or 30.4%, reaching $4.08 billion as of December 31, 2024.

When is the next cash dividend payment for shareholders?

The next cash dividend payment is scheduled for March 4, 2025, at $0.01 per share.

What growth did the National Lending Division experience?

The National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in volume, including record originations of $246.4 million.

How did Northeast Bank perform in terms of return on equity?

The return on average equity was 21.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, compared to $29.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.





The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.





Discussing these results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in originated and purchased volume for the quarter, including record originations of $246.4 million. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow. For the quarter, we originated $100.3 million, compared to $82.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $64.5 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $5.6 million. Additionally, we approved and initiated an additional at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of up to $75.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. We are reporting earnings of $2.74 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 21.1%, and a return on average assets of 2.2%.”





As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.08 billion, an increase of $950.9 million, or 30.4%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.





1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2024:













Loan Portfolio Changes

















December 31, 2024





Balance









June 30, 2024





Balance

















Change ($)













Change (%)

















(Dollars in thousands)









National Lending Purchased





$





2,392,417









$





1,708,551













$





683,866













40.03





%









National Lending Originated









1,109,192













981,497

















127,695













13.01





%









SBA National









103,554













48,405

















55,149













113.92





%









Community Banking









20,857













22,704

















(1,847





)









(8.14





%)









Total





$





3,626,020









$





2,761,157













$





864,863













31.32





%





































































Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $14.0 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $246.4 million of originated loans.





An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:













National Lending Portfolio













Three Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

















Purchased









Originated









Total









Purchased









Originated









Total













(Dollars in thousands)









Loans purchased or originated during the period:













































































Unpaid principal balance





$





14,815













$





246,417













$





261,232













$





208,045













$





63,485













$





271,530













Initial net investment basis (1)









14,039

















246,417

















260,456

















186,131

















63,485

















249,616

























































































Loan returns during the period:













































































Yield









8.84%

















9.06%

















8.91%

















9.19%

















9.81%

















9.43%













Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)









8.86%

















N/A

















8.86%

















9.21%

















N/A

















9.21%





























































































Six Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

















Purchased









Originated









Total









Purchased









Originated









Total













(Dollars in thousands)









Loans purchased or originated during the period:













































































Unpaid principal balance





$





822,549













$





373,309













$





1,195,858













$





271,741













$





131,528













$





403,269













Initial net investment basis (1)









746,932

















373,309

















1,120,241

















238,477

















131,528

















370,005

























































































Loan returns during the period:













































































Yield









8.84





%













9.18%

















8.95%

















9.10%

















9.92%

















9.41%













Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)









8.85%

















N/A

















8.85%

















9.13%

















N/A

















9.13%

























































































Total loans as of period end:













































































Unpaid principal balance





$





2,598,354













$





1,109,192













$





3,707,546













$





1,831,183













$





910,213













$





2,741,396













Net investment basis









2,392,417

















1,109,192

















3,501,609

















1,646,756

















910,213

















2,556,969



























































































(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).









(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”











2. Deposits increased by $811.9 million, or 34.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $773.5 million, or 59.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $660.5 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $90.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.





3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $62.6 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.





4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.5 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $39.5 million and $28.1 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s ATM program.





Net income increased by $8.4 million to $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.





1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $11.5 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:







An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;



An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;



An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and



An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and



A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,



A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,



An increase in deposit interest expense of $11.6 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.







The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:













Interest Income and Yield on Loans













Three Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

















Average









Interest

















Average









Interest





















Balance (1)









Income









Yield









Balance (1)









Income









Yield













(Dollars in thousands)









Community Banking





$





21,481









$





369









6.82





%









$





25,559









$





419









6.51





%









SBA National









93,831













2,751









11.63





%













28,331













888









12.47





%









National Lending:





































































Originated









1,041,301













23,769









9.06





%













939,383













23,155









9.81





%









Purchased









2,407,132













53,655









8.84





%













1,551,038













35,849









9.19





%









Total National Lending









3,448,433













77,424









8.91





%













2,490,421













59,004









9.43





%









Total





$





3,563,745









$





80,544









8.97





%









$





2,544,311









$





60,311









9.43





%





















Six Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

















Average









Interest

















Average









Interest





















Balance (1)









Income









Yield









Balance (1)









Income









Yield













(Dollars in thousands)









Community Banking





$





21,945









$





738









6.67





%









$





26,355









$





857









6.47





%









SBA National









76,788













5,170









13.36





%













27,294













1,674









12.20





%









National Lending:





































































Originated









1,019,347













47,176









9.18





%













950,006













47,375









9.92





%









Purchased









2,082,969













92,797









8.84





%













1,520,215













69,519









9.10





%









Total National Lending









3,102,316













139,973









8.95





%













2,470,221













116,894









9.41





%









Total





$





3,201,049









$





145,881









9.04





%









$





2,523,870









$





119,425









9.41





%











(1) Includes loans held for sale.







The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, transactional income increased by $541 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.3 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 8.9%, a decrease from 9.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:













Total Return on Purchased Loans













Three Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

















Income









Return (1)









Income









Return (1)













(Dollars in thousands)









Regularly scheduled interest and accretion





$





50,747









8.36





%









$





33,430









8.57





%









Transactional income:













































Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans









97









0.02





%













46









0.02





%









Accelerated accretion and loan fees









2,908









0.48





%













2,419









0.62





%









Total transactional income









3,005









0.50





%













2,465









0.64





%









Total





$





53,752









8.86





%









$





35,895









9.21





%

























Six Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

















Income









Return (1)









Income









Return (1)













(Dollars in thousands)









Regularly scheduled interest and accretion





$





87,906









8.37





%









$





64,460









8.44





%









Transactional income:













































Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans









161









0.01





%













226









0.03





%









Accelerated accretion and loan fees









4,891









0.47





%













5,059









0.66





%









Total transactional income









5,052









0.48





%













5,285









0.69





%









Total





$





92,958









8.85





%









$





69,745









9.13





%































































(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.











2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $436 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increases in specific reserves on certain loans.





3. Noninterest income increased by $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $64.5 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the sale of $11.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.





4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the following:







An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;



An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and



An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and



An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $669 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.







5. Income tax expense increased by $2.7 million to $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 37.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to a write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $957 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.









As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $31.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.





As of December 31, 2024, past due loans totaled $30.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.





As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.2%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the six months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.









Investor Call Information









Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a



conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 7



th



.



To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (



Phone Registration



), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at



www.northeastbank.com



and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at



www.northeastbank.com



.









About Northeast Bank









Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at



www.northeastbank.com





.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.









Forward-Looking Statements









Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







NBN-F





















NORTHEAST BAN





K













BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31, 2024









June 30, 2024













Assets

































Cash and due from banks





$





2,538









$





2,711

















Short-term investments









362,332













239,447

















Total cash and cash equivalents









364,870













242,158

















































































Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value









27,616













48,978

















Equity securities, at fair value









7,171













7,013

















Total investment securities









34,787













55,991

















































SBA loans held for sale









35,234













14,506

















































Loans:

































Commercial real estate









2,703,938













2,028,280

















Commercial and industrial









778,189













618,846

















Residential real estate









108,427













99,234

















Consumer









232













291

















Total loans









3,590,786













2,746,651

















Less: Allowance for credit losses









44,773













26,709

















Loans, net









3,546,013













2,719,942

















































































Premises and equipment, net









25,739













27,144

















Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net









1,200













-

















Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost









17,798













15,751

















Loan servicing rights, net









841













984

















Bank-owned life insurance









19,078













18,830

















Accrued interest receivable









16,939













15,163

















Other assets









20,555













21,734

















Total assets





$





4,083,054









$





3,132,203

















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits:

































Demand





$





159,002









$





146,727

















Savings and interest checking









782,570













732,029

















Money market









130,063













154,504

















Time









2,079,703













1,306,203

















Total deposits









3,151,338













2,339,463

















































Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances









407,824













345,190

















Lease liability









19,461













20,252

















Other liabilities









60,330













50,664

















Total liabilities









3,638,953













2,755,569

















































Commitments and contingencies









-













-

















































Shareholders' equity

































Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares





























issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024









-













-

















Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;

































8,492,856 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at





























December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively









8,493













8,128

















Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;

































No shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024





-









-

















Additional paid-in capital









92,292













64,762

















Retained earnings









343,302













303,927

















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









14













(183





)













Total shareholders' equity









444,101













376,634

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





4,083,054









$





3,132,203







































NORTHEAST BANK













STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,









Six Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024









2023

















Interest and dividend income:

























































Interest and fees on loans





$





80,544













$





60,311













$





145,881









$





119,425

















Interest on available-for-sale securities









436

















560

















1,031













1,043

















Other interest and dividend income









4,186

















3,261

















8,108













6,361

















Total interest and dividend income









85,166

















64,132

















155,020













126,829









































































Interest expense:

























































Deposits









32,777

















21,175

















59,367













40,433

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









3,666

















5,701

















7,696













11,847

















Obligation under capital lease agreements









233

















256

















467













425

















Total interest expense









36,676

















27,132

















67,530













52,705









































































Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses









48,490

















37,000

















87,490













74,124

















Provision for credit losses









1,944

















436

















2,366













625

















Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses









46,546

















36,564

















85,124













73,499









































































Noninterest income:

























































Fees for other services to customers









391

















492

















834













899

















Gain on sales of SBA loans









5,570

















570

















8,901













822

















Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities









(163





)













230

















27













72

















Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net









-

















(9





)













-













(9





)













Bank-owned life insurance income









125

















116

















248













231

















Correspondent fee income









23

















52

















54













143

















Other noninterest income









3

















15

















5













87

















Total noninterest income









5,949

















1,466

















10,069













2,245









































































Noninterest expense:

























































Salaries and employee benefits









11,287

















9,905

















22,470













19,625

















Occupancy and equipment expense









1,103

















1,101

















2,182













2,206

















Professional fees









562

















499

















1,315













1,281

















Data processing fees









1,622

















1,347

















3,109













2,447

















Marketing expense









94

















221

















230













482

















Loan acquisition and collection expense









2,063

















939

















3,355













1,589

















FDIC insurance expense









956

















287

















1,288













644

















Other noninterest expense









1,379

















1,370

















2,802













2,784

















Total noninterest expense









19,066

















15,669

















36,751













31,058









































































Income before income tax expense









33,429

















22,361

















58,442













44,686

















Income tax expense









10,989

















8,307

















18,896













15,460

















Net income





$





22,440













$





14,054













$





39,546









$





29,226









































































Weighted-average shares outstanding:

























































Basic









8,044,345

















7,505,109

















7,965,486













7,492,310

















Diluted









8,197,568

















7,590,913

















8,153,368













7,572,450

















Earnings per common share:

























































Basic





$





2.79













$





1.87













$





4.96









$





3.90

















Diluted









2.74

















1.85

















4.85













3.86





















Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.02









$





0.02



































NORTHEAST BANK













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

























Interest









Average

















Interest









Average













Average









Income/









Yield/









Average









Income/









Yield/













Balance









Expense









Rate









Balance









Expense









Rate









Assets:





































































Interest-earning assets:





































































Investment securities





$





40,004









$





436









4.32





%









$





59,797









$





560









3.73





%









Loans (1) (2) (3)









3,563,745













80,544









8.97





%













2,544,311













60,311









9.43





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









15,458













346









8.88





%













21,222













468









8.77





%









Short-term investments (4)









325,118













3,840









4.69





%













206,090













2,793









5.39





%









Total interest-earning assets









3,944,325













85,166









8.57





%













2,831,420













64,132









9.01





%









Cash and due from banks









2,216

































2,508





























Other non-interest earning assets









30,982

































69,245





























Total assets





$





3,977,523





























$





2,903,173

































































































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































































NOW accounts





$





581,969









$





5,932









4.04





%









$





511,217









$





5,636









4.39





%









Money market accounts









128,787













953









2.94





%













229,154













2,009









3.49





%









Savings accounts









187,701













1,653









3.49





%













122,643













917









2.97





%









Time deposits









2,080,911













24,239









4.62





%













1,022,767













12,613









4.91





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









2,979,368













32,777









4.36





%













1,885,781













21,175









4.47





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances









336,762













3,666









4.32





%













481,824













5,701









4.71





%









Lease liability









19,599













233









4.72





%













21,361













256









4.77





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,335,729













36,676









4.36





%













2,388,966













27,132









4.52





%













































































Non-interest bearing liabilities:





































































Demand deposits and escrow accounts









190,135

































167,358





























Other liabilities









30,501

































24,616





























Total liabilities









3,556,365

































2,580,940





























Shareholders' equity









421,158

































322,233





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





3,977,523





























$





2,903,173

































































































Net interest income

















$





48,490





























$





37,000





















































































Interest rate spread





























4.21





%

































4.49





%









Net interest margin (5)





























4.88





%

































5.20





%













































































Cost of funds (6)





























4.13





%

































4.22





%













































































(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.





(2) Includes loans held for sale.









(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.









(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.





(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.































NORTHEAST BANK













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













Six Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023

























Interest









Average

















Interest









Average













Average









Income/









Yield/









Average









Income/









Yield/













Balance









Expense









Rate









Balance









Expense









Rate









Assets:





































































Interest-earning assets:





































































Investment securities





$





47,708









$





1,031









4.29





%









$





59,986









$





1,043









3.46





%









Loans (1) (2) (3)









3,201,049













145,881









9.04





%













2,523,870













119,425









9.41





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









15,961













676









8.40





%













21,790













881









8.04





%









Short-term investments (4)









285,330













7,432









5.17





%













203,946













5,480









5.34





%









Total interest-earning assets









3,550,048













155,020









8.66





%













2,809,592













126,829









8.98





%









Cash and due from banks









2,164

































2,500





























Other non-interest earning assets









62,527

































62,753





























Total assets





$





3,614,739





























$





2,874,845

































































































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































































NOW accounts





$





572,849









$





12,312









4.26





%









$





499,331









$





10,781









4.29





%









Money market accounts









138,738













2,219









3.17





%













243,725













4,142









3.38





%









Savings accounts









183,141













3,210









3.48





%













106,820













1,477









2.75





%









Time deposits









1,735,372













41,626









4.76





%













999,993













24,033









4.78





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









2,630,100













59,367









4.48





%













1,849,869













40,433









4.35





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances









349,678













7,696









4.37





%













496,169













11,847









4.75





%









Lease liability









19,808













467









4.68





%













21,568













425









3.92





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









2,999,586













67,530









4.47





%













2,367,606













52,705









4.43





%













































































Non-interest bearing liabilities:





































































Demand deposits and escrow accounts









182,648

































168,348





























Other liabilities









28,337

































24,842





























Total liabilities









3,210,571

































2,560,796





























Shareholders' equity









404,168

































314,049





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





3,614,739





























$





2,874,845

































































































Net interest income

















$





87,490





























$





74,124





















































































Interest rate spread





























4.19





%

































4.55





%









Net interest margin (5)





























4.89





%

































5.25





%













































































Cost of funds (6)





























4.21





%

































4.04





%













































































(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.









(2) Includes loans held for sale.





(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.









(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.





(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.































NORTHEAST BANK













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA











(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended













December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













Net interest income





$





48,490













$





39,000













$





37,935













$





36,512













$





37,000













Provision for credit losses









1,944

















422

















547

















596

















436













Noninterest income









5,949

















4,119

















2,092

















1,542

















1,466













Noninterest expense









19,066

















17,685

















17,079

















16,429

















15,669













Net income









22,440

















17,106

















15,140

















13,865

















14,054

























































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













































Basic









8,044,345

















7,886,148

















7,765,868

















7,509,320

















7,505,109













Diluted









8,197,568

















8,108,688

















7,910,692

















7,595,124

















7,590,913

















Earnings per common share:













































Basic





$





2.79













$





2.17













$





1.95













$





1.85













$





1.87













Diluted









2.74

















2.11

















1.91

















1.83

















1.85

























































Dividends declared per common share





$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.01













$





0.01

























































Return on average assets









2.24%

















2.09%

















1.99%

















1.87%

















1.93%













Return on average equity









21.14%

















17.53%

















16.56%

















16.45%

















17.35%













Net interest rate spread (1)









4.21%

















4.18%

















4.41%

















4.27%

















4.49%













Net interest margin (2)









4.88%

















4.90%

















5.13%

















5.01%

















5.20%













Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)









35.02%

















41.01%

















42.67%

















43.17%

















40.73%













Noninterest expense to average total assets









1.90%

















2.16%

















2.24%

















2.21%

















2.15%













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









118.24%

















118.48%

















118.78%

















119.28%

















118.52%





























































As of:













December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









Nonperforming loans:













































Originated portfolio:













































Residential real estate





$





2,446













$





3,976













$





2,502













$





2,573













$





2,582













Commercial real estate









3,662

















4,682

















1,407

















2,075

















2,075













Commercial and industrial









6,696

















6,684

















6,520

















6,928

















6,950













Consumer









5

















-

















-

















-

















-













Total originated portfolio









12,809

















15,342

















10,429

















11,576

















11,607













Total purchased portfolio









17,257

















21,830

















17,832

















16,370

















19,165













Total nonperforming loans









30,066

















37,172

















28,261

















27,946

















30,772













Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net









1,200

















-

















-

















-

















-













Total nonperforming assets





$





31,266













$





37,172













$





28,261













$





27,946













$





30,772

























































Past due loans to total loans









0.85%

















0.89%

















0.95%

















1.13%

















1.22%













Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.84%

















1.06%

















1.02%

















1.05%

















1.18%













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.77%

















0.94%

















0.90%

















0.93%

















1.04%













Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.25%

















1.25%

















0.97%

















0.98%

















1.06%













Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans









148.92%

















117.40%

















94.51%

















92.83%

















89.67%













Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





869













$





1,604













$





1,347













$





2,225













$





995













Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)









542.12%

















604.38%

















482.13%

















509.08%

















544.34%













Net loans to deposits









112.52%

















110.70%

















116.88%

















118.15%

















121.31%













Purchased loans to total loans









66.63%

















69.11%

















61.88%

















60.99%

















63.07%













Equity to total assets









10.88%

















9.96%

















12.02%

















11.73%

















11.03%













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio









12.66%

















11.45%

















13.84%

















13.24%

















12.63%













Total risk-based capital ratio









13.91%

















12.70%

















14.82%

















14.22%

















13.71%













Tier 1 leverage capital ratio









11.16%

















12.06%

















12.30%

















11.79%

















11.28%

























































Total shareholders’ equity





$





444,101













$





392,557













$





376,634













$





351,913













$





327,540













Less: Preferred stock









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Common shareholders’ equity









444,101

















392,557

















376,634

















351,913

















327,540













Less: Intangible assets (5)









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





444,101













$





392,557













$





376,634













$





351,913













$





327,540

























































Common shares outstanding









8,492,856

















8,212,026

















8,127,690

















7,977,690

















7,804,052













Book value per common share





$





52.29













$





47.80













$





46.34













$





44.11













$





41.97













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)









52.29

















47.80

















46.34

















44.11

















41.97

























































(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.









(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.









(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.









(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.









(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.





(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.



















For More Information:







Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer





Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101





207.786.3245 ext. 3249





www.northeastbank.com



