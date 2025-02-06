Northeast Bank Reports Increased Net Income for Q2 2025, Declares Cash Dividend

Northeast Bank reported Q2 2025 net income of $22.4 million, a 59% increase from the previous year.
Quiver AI Summary
Northeast Bank reported a significant increase in net income for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with earnings rising to $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the same quarter the previous year. The bank's total assets surged to $4.08 billion, up 30.4% from June 30, 2024, primarily driven by a $811.9 million increase in deposits. The National Lending Division contributed substantially with $260.4 million in loan origination and purchases, marking record origination volumes. Additionally, the bank's board declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, and the increase in taxable income was accompanied by substantial growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, particularly from the sale of SBA loans.
Potential Positives
- Record net income of $22.4 million for the quarter, representing a significant increase from $14.1 million the previous year.
- Substantial growth in total assets, increasing by 30.4% to $4.08 billion compared to $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.
- Successful origination of $246.4 million in loans during the quarter, driven by strong performance in the National Lending Division.
- Dividend declaration of $0.01 per share shows commitment to returning value to shareholders during a period of strong financial performance.
Potential Negatives
- Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.9 million, up from $436 thousand in the same quarter last year, indicating potential concerns about loan performance and credit quality.
- Total return on purchased loans decreased to 8.9%, down from 9.2% for the same quarter last year, suggesting reduced profitability from this segment.
- Tier 1 leverage capital ratio declined to 11.2% from 12.3% at June 30, 2024, raising concerns about the bank's capital adequacy in relation to its risk-weighted assets.
FAQ
What were Northeast Bank's Q4 2024 net income results?
Northeast Bank reported a net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted share for Q4 2024.
How much did the total assets of Northeast Bank increase?
Total assets increased by $950.9 million, or 30.4%, reaching $4.08 billion as of December 31, 2024.
When is the next cash dividend payment for shareholders?
The next cash dividend payment is scheduled for March 4, 2025, at $0.01 per share.
What growth did the National Lending Division experience?
The National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in volume, including record originations of $246.4 million.
How did Northeast Bank perform in terms of return on equity?
The return on average equity was 21.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$NBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $NBN stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 198,070 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,277,139
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 74,909 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,777,731
- ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC removed 68,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,296,594
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 37,558 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,896,848
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 36,628 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,825,117
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 36,565 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,820,258
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 35,424 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,732,253
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, compared to $29.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.
Discussing these results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in originated and purchased volume for the quarter, including record originations of $246.4 million. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow. For the quarter, we originated $100.3 million, compared to $82.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $64.5 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $5.6 million. Additionally, we approved and initiated an additional at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of up to $75.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. We are reporting earnings of $2.74 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 21.1%, and a return on average assets of 2.2%.”
As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.08 billion, an increase of $950.9 million, or 30.4%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.
1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2024:
Loan Portfolio Changes
December 31, 2024
Balance
June 30, 2024
Balance
Change ($)
Change (%)
(Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased
$
2,392,417
$
1,708,551
$
683,866
40.03
%
National Lending Originated
1,109,192
981,497
127,695
13.01
%
SBA National
103,554
48,405
55,149
113.92
%
Community Banking
20,857
22,704
(1,847
)
(8.14
%)
Total
$
3,626,020
$
2,761,157
$
864,863
31.32
%
Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $14.0 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $246.4 million of originated loans.
An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:
National Lending Portfolio
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Purchased
Originated
Total
Purchased
Originated
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:
Unpaid principal balance
$
14,815
$
246,417
$
261,232
$
208,045
$
63,485
$
271,530
Initial net investment basis (1)
14,039
246,417
260,456
186,131
63,485
249,616
Loan returns during the period:
Yield
8.84%
9.06%
8.91%
9.19%
9.81%
9.43%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)
8.86%
N/A
8.86%
9.21%
N/A
9.21%
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Purchased
Originated
Total
Purchased
Originated
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:
Unpaid principal balance
$
822,549
$
373,309
$
1,195,858
$
271,741
$
131,528
$
403,269
Initial net investment basis (1)
746,932
373,309
1,120,241
238,477
131,528
370,005
Loan returns during the period:
Yield
8.84
%
9.18%
8.95%
9.10%
9.92%
9.41%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)
8.85%
N/A
8.85%
9.13%
N/A
9.13%
Total loans as of period end:
Unpaid principal balance
$
2,598,354
$
1,109,192
$
3,707,546
$
1,831,183
$
910,213
$
2,741,396
Net investment basis
2,392,417
1,109,192
3,501,609
1,646,756
910,213
2,556,969
(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
2. Deposits increased by $811.9 million, or 34.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $773.5 million, or 59.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $660.5 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $90.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.
3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $62.6 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.
4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.5 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $39.5 million and $28.1 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s ATM program.
Net income increased by $8.4 million to $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $11.5 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:
An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;
An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and
A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,
An increase in deposit interest expense of $11.6 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:
Interest Income and Yield on Loans
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking
$
21,481
$
369
6.82
%
$
25,559
$
419
6.51
%
SBA National
93,831
2,751
11.63
%
28,331
888
12.47
%
National Lending:
Originated
1,041,301
23,769
9.06
%
939,383
23,155
9.81
%
Purchased
2,407,132
53,655
8.84
%
1,551,038
35,849
9.19
%
Total National Lending
3,448,433
77,424
8.91
%
2,490,421
59,004
9.43
%
Total
$
3,563,745
$
80,544
8.97
%
$
2,544,311
$
60,311
9.43
%
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking
$
21,945
$
738
6.67
%
$
26,355
$
857
6.47
%
SBA National
76,788
5,170
13.36
%
27,294
1,674
12.20
%
National Lending:
Originated
1,019,347
47,176
9.18
%
950,006
47,375
9.92
%
Purchased
2,082,969
92,797
8.84
%
1,520,215
69,519
9.10
%
Total National Lending
3,102,316
139,973
8.95
%
2,470,221
116,894
9.41
%
Total
$
3,201,049
$
145,881
9.04
%
$
2,523,870
$
119,425
9.41
%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, transactional income increased by $541 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.3 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 8.9%, a decrease from 9.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:
Total Return on Purchased Loans
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Income
Return (1)
Income
Return (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
50,747
8.36
%
$
33,430
8.57
%
Transactional income:
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans
97
0.02
%
46
0.02
%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees
2,908
0.48
%
2,419
0.62
%
Total transactional income
3,005
0.50
%
2,465
0.64
%
Total
$
53,752
8.86
%
$
35,895
9.21
%
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Income
Return (1)
Income
Return (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
87,906
8.37
%
$
64,460
8.44
%
Transactional income:
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans
161
0.01
%
226
0.03
%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees
4,891
0.47
%
5,059
0.66
%
Total transactional income
5,052
0.48
%
5,285
0.69
%
Total
$
92,958
8.85
%
$
69,745
9.13
%
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $436 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increases in specific reserves on certain loans.
3. Noninterest income increased by $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $64.5 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the sale of $11.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the following:
An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;
An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $669 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.
5. Income tax expense increased by $2.7 million to $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 37.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to a write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $957 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.
As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $31.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, past due loans totaled $30.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.2%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the six months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.
Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a
conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 7
th
.
To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (
Phone Registration
), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at
www.northeastbank.com
and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at
www.northeastbank.com
.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at
www.northeastbank.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NBN-F
NORTHEAST BAN
K
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,538
$
2,711
Short-term investments
362,332
239,447
Total cash and cash equivalents
364,870
242,158
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
27,616
48,978
Equity securities, at fair value
7,171
7,013
Total investment securities
34,787
55,991
SBA loans held for sale
35,234
14,506
Loans:
Commercial real estate
2,703,938
2,028,280
Commercial and industrial
778,189
618,846
Residential real estate
108,427
99,234
Consumer
232
291
Total loans
3,590,786
2,746,651
Less: Allowance for credit losses
44,773
26,709
Loans, net
3,546,013
2,719,942
Premises and equipment, net
25,739
27,144
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net
1,200
-
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
17,798
15,751
Loan servicing rights, net
841
984
Bank-owned life insurance
19,078
18,830
Accrued interest receivable
16,939
15,163
Other assets
20,555
21,734
Total assets
$
4,083,054
$
3,132,203
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Demand
$
159,002
$
146,727
Savings and interest checking
782,570
732,029
Money market
130,063
154,504
Time
2,079,703
1,306,203
Total deposits
3,151,338
2,339,463
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances
407,824
345,190
Lease liability
19,461
20,252
Other liabilities
60,330
50,664
Total liabilities
3,638,953
2,755,569
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024
-
-
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;
8,492,856 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively
8,493
8,128
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;
No shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
92,292
64,762
Retained earnings
343,302
303,927
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
14
(183
)
Total shareholders' equity
444,101
376,634
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,083,054
$
3,132,203
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
80,544
$
60,311
$
145,881
$
119,425
Interest on available-for-sale securities
436
560
1,031
1,043
Other interest and dividend income
4,186
3,261
8,108
6,361
Total interest and dividend income
85,166
64,132
155,020
126,829
Interest expense:
Deposits
32,777
21,175
59,367
40,433
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,666
5,701
7,696
11,847
Obligation under capital lease agreements
233
256
467
425
Total interest expense
36,676
27,132
67,530
52,705
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses
48,490
37,000
87,490
74,124
Provision for credit losses
1,944
436
2,366
625
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses
46,546
36,564
85,124
73,499
Noninterest income:
Fees for other services to customers
391
492
834
899
Gain on sales of SBA loans
5,570
570
8,901
822
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(163
)
230
27
72
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net
-
(9
)
-
(9
)
Bank-owned life insurance income
125
116
248
231
Correspondent fee income
23
52
54
143
Other noninterest income
3
15
5
87
Total noninterest income
5,949
1,466
10,069
2,245
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,287
9,905
22,470
19,625
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,103
1,101
2,182
2,206
Professional fees
562
499
1,315
1,281
Data processing fees
1,622
1,347
3,109
2,447
Marketing expense
94
221
230
482
Loan acquisition and collection expense
2,063
939
3,355
1,589
FDIC insurance expense
956
287
1,288
644
Other noninterest expense
1,379
1,370
2,802
2,784
Total noninterest expense
19,066
15,669
36,751
31,058
Income before income tax expense
33,429
22,361
58,442
44,686
Income tax expense
10,989
8,307
18,896
15,460
Net income
$
22,440
$
14,054
$
39,546
$
29,226
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
8,044,345
7,505,109
7,965,486
7,492,310
Diluted
8,197,568
7,590,913
8,153,368
7,572,450
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.79
$
1.87
$
4.96
$
3.90
Diluted
2.74
1.85
4.85
3.86
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.02
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
$
40,004
$
436
4.32
%
$
59,797
$
560
3.73
%
Loans (1) (2) (3)
3,563,745
80,544
8.97
%
2,544,311
60,311
9.43
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,458
346
8.88
%
21,222
468
8.77
%
Short-term investments (4)
325,118
3,840
4.69
%
206,090
2,793
5.39
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,944,325
85,166
8.57
%
2,831,420
64,132
9.01
%
Cash and due from banks
2,216
2,508
Other non-interest earning assets
30,982
69,245
Total assets
$
3,977,523
$
2,903,173
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
581,969
$
5,932
4.04
%
$
511,217
$
5,636
4.39
%
Money market accounts
128,787
953
2.94
%
229,154
2,009
3.49
%
Savings accounts
187,701
1,653
3.49
%
122,643
917
2.97
%
Time deposits
2,080,911
24,239
4.62
%
1,022,767
12,613
4.91
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,979,368
32,777
4.36
%
1,885,781
21,175
4.47
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
336,762
3,666
4.32
%
481,824
5,701
4.71
%
Lease liability
19,599
233
4.72
%
21,361
256
4.77
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,335,729
36,676
4.36
%
2,388,966
27,132
4.52
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits and escrow accounts
190,135
167,358
Other liabilities
30,501
24,616
Total liabilities
3,556,365
2,580,940
Shareholders' equity
421,158
322,233
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,977,523
$
2,903,173
Net interest income
$
48,490
$
37,000
Interest rate spread
4.21
%
4.49
%
Net interest margin (5)
4.88
%
5.20
%
Cost of funds (6)
4.13
%
4.22
%
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
$
47,708
$
1,031
4.29
%
$
59,986
$
1,043
3.46
%
Loans (1) (2) (3)
3,201,049
145,881
9.04
%
2,523,870
119,425
9.41
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,961
676
8.40
%
21,790
881
8.04
%
Short-term investments (4)
285,330
7,432
5.17
%
203,946
5,480
5.34
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,550,048
155,020
8.66
%
2,809,592
126,829
8.98
%
Cash and due from banks
2,164
2,500
Other non-interest earning assets
62,527
62,753
Total assets
$
3,614,739
$
2,874,845
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
572,849
$
12,312
4.26
%
$
499,331
$
10,781
4.29
%
Money market accounts
138,738
2,219
3.17
%
243,725
4,142
3.38
%
Savings accounts
183,141
3,210
3.48
%
106,820
1,477
2.75
%
Time deposits
1,735,372
41,626
4.76
%
999,993
24,033
4.78
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,630,100
59,367
4.48
%
1,849,869
40,433
4.35
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
349,678
7,696
4.37
%
496,169
11,847
4.75
%
Lease liability
19,808
467
4.68
%
21,568
425
3.92
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,999,586
67,530
4.47
%
2,367,606
52,705
4.43
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits and escrow accounts
182,648
168,348
Other liabilities
28,337
24,842
Total liabilities
3,210,571
2,560,796
Shareholders' equity
404,168
314,049
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,614,739
$
2,874,845
Net interest income
$
87,490
$
74,124
Interest rate spread
4.19
%
4.55
%
Net interest margin (5)
4.89
%
5.25
%
Cost of funds (6)
4.21
%
4.04
%
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net interest income
$
48,490
$
39,000
$
37,935
$
36,512
$
37,000
Provision for credit losses
1,944
422
547
596
436
Noninterest income
5,949
4,119
2,092
1,542
1,466
Noninterest expense
19,066
17,685
17,079
16,429
15,669
Net income
22,440
17,106
15,140
13,865
14,054
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,044,345
7,886,148
7,765,868
7,509,320
7,505,109
Diluted
8,197,568
8,108,688
7,910,692
7,595,124
7,590,913
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.79
$
2.17
$
1.95
$
1.85
$
1.87
Diluted
2.74
2.11
1.91
1.83
1.85
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
Return on average assets
2.24%
2.09%
1.99%
1.87%
1.93%
Return on average equity
21.14%
17.53%
16.56%
16.45%
17.35%
Net interest rate spread (1)
4.21%
4.18%
4.41%
4.27%
4.49%
Net interest margin (2)
4.88%
4.90%
5.13%
5.01%
5.20%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
35.02%
41.01%
42.67%
43.17%
40.73%
Noninterest expense to average total assets
1.90%
2.16%
2.24%
2.21%
2.15%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
118.24%
118.48%
118.78%
119.28%
118.52%
As of:
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Nonperforming loans:
Originated portfolio:
Residential real estate
$
2,446
$
3,976
$
2,502
$
2,573
$
2,582
Commercial real estate
3,662
4,682
1,407
2,075
2,075
Commercial and industrial
6,696
6,684
6,520
6,928
6,950
Consumer
5
-
-
-
-
Total originated portfolio
12,809
15,342
10,429
11,576
11,607
Total purchased portfolio
17,257
21,830
17,832
16,370
19,165
Total nonperforming loans
30,066
37,172
28,261
27,946
30,772
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
1,200
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
31,266
$
37,172
$
28,261
$
27,946
$
30,772
Past due loans to total loans
0.85%
0.89%
0.95%
1.13%
1.22%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.84%
1.06%
1.02%
1.05%
1.18%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.77%
0.94%
0.90%
0.93%
1.04%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.25%
1.25%
0.97%
0.98%
1.06%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
148.92%
117.40%
94.51%
92.83%
89.67%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
869
$
1,604
$
1,347
$
2,225
$
995
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
542.12%
604.38%
482.13%
509.08%
544.34%
Net loans to deposits
112.52%
110.70%
116.88%
118.15%
121.31%
Purchased loans to total loans
66.63%
69.11%
61.88%
60.99%
63.07%
Equity to total assets
10.88%
9.96%
12.02%
11.73%
11.03%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.66%
11.45%
13.84%
13.24%
12.63%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.91%
12.70%
14.82%
14.22%
13.71%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.16%
12.06%
12.30%
11.79%
11.28%
Total shareholders’ equity
$
444,101
$
392,557
$
376,634
$
351,913
$
327,540
Less: Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common shareholders’ equity
444,101
392,557
376,634
351,913
327,540
Less: Intangible assets (5)
-
-
-
-
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
444,101
$
392,557
$
376,634
$
351,913
$
327,540
Common shares outstanding
8,492,856
8,212,026
8,127,690
7,977,690
7,804,052
Book value per common share
$
52.29
$
47.80
$
46.34
$
44.11
$
41.97
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)
52.29
47.80
46.34
44.11
41.97
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
For More Information:
Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3249
www.northeastbank.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.