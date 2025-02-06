News & Insights

Stocks
NBN

Northeast Bank Reports Increased Net Income for Q2 2025, Declares Cash Dividend

February 06, 2025 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Northeast Bank reported Q2 2025 net income of $22.4 million, a 59% increase from the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Northeast Bank reported a significant increase in net income for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with earnings rising to $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the same quarter the previous year. The bank's total assets surged to $4.08 billion, up 30.4% from June 30, 2024, primarily driven by a $811.9 million increase in deposits. The National Lending Division contributed substantially with $260.4 million in loan origination and purchases, marking record origination volumes. Additionally, the bank's board declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, and the increase in taxable income was accompanied by substantial growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, particularly from the sale of SBA loans.

Potential Positives

  • Record net income of $22.4 million for the quarter, representing a significant increase from $14.1 million the previous year.
  • Substantial growth in total assets, increasing by 30.4% to $4.08 billion compared to $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Successful origination of $246.4 million in loans during the quarter, driven by strong performance in the National Lending Division.
  • Dividend declaration of $0.01 per share shows commitment to returning value to shareholders during a period of strong financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.9 million, up from $436 thousand in the same quarter last year, indicating potential concerns about loan performance and credit quality.
  • Total return on purchased loans decreased to 8.9%, down from 9.2% for the same quarter last year, suggesting reduced profitability from this segment.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio declined to 11.2% from 12.3% at June 30, 2024, raising concerns about the bank's capital adequacy in relation to its risk-weighted assets.

FAQ

What were Northeast Bank's Q4 2024 net income results?

Northeast Bank reported a net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted share for Q4 2024.

How much did the total assets of Northeast Bank increase?

Total assets increased by $950.9 million, or 30.4%, reaching $4.08 billion as of December 31, 2024.

When is the next cash dividend payment for shareholders?

The next cash dividend payment is scheduled for March 4, 2025, at $0.01 per share.

What growth did the National Lending Division experience?

The National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in volume, including record originations of $246.4 million.

How did Northeast Bank perform in terms of return on equity?

The return on average equity was 21.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $NBN stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, compared to $29.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.



Discussing these results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in originated and purchased volume for the quarter, including record originations of $246.4 million. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow. For the quarter, we originated $100.3 million, compared to $82.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $64.5 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $5.6 million. Additionally, we approved and initiated an additional at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of up to $75.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. We are reporting earnings of $2.74 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 21.1%, and a return on average assets of 2.2%.”



As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.08 billion, an increase of $950.9 million, or 30.4%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.



1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2024:
Loan Portfolio Changes


December 31, 2024


Balance

June 30, 2024


Balance



Change ($)


Change (%)




(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased
$
2,392,417

$
1,708,551


$
683,866


40.03
%

National Lending Originated

1,109,192


981,497



127,695


13.01
%

SBA National

103,554


48,405



55,149


113.92
%

Community Banking

20,857


22,704



(1,847
)

(8.14
%)

Total
$
3,626,020

$
2,761,157


$
864,863


31.32
%
















Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $14.0 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $246.4 million of originated loans.



An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:
National Lending Portfolio


Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Purchased

Originated

Total

Purchased

Originated

Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

















Unpaid principal balance
$
14,815


$
246,417


$
261,232


$
208,045


$
63,485


$
271,530

Initial net investment basis (1)

14,039



246,417



260,456



186,131



63,485



249,616



















Loan returns during the period:

















Yield

8.84%



9.06%



8.91%



9.19%



9.81%



9.43%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)

8.86%



N/A



8.86%



9.21%



N/A



9.21%




















Six Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Purchased

Originated

Total

Purchased

Originated

Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

















Unpaid principal balance
$
822,549


$
373,309


$
1,195,858


$
271,741


$
131,528


$
403,269

Initial net investment basis (1)

746,932



373,309



1,120,241



238,477



131,528



370,005



















Loan returns during the period:

















Yield

8.84
%


9.18%



8.95%



9.10%



9.92%



9.41%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)

8.85%



N/A



8.85%



9.13%



N/A



9.13%



















Total loans as of period end:

















Unpaid principal balance
$
2,598,354


$
1,109,192


$
3,707,546


$
1,831,183


$
910,213


$
2,741,396

Net investment basis

2,392,417



1,109,192



3,501,609



1,646,756



910,213



2,556,969





















(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).




(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”





2. Deposits increased by $811.9 million, or 34.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $773.5 million, or 59.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $660.5 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $90.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.



3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $62.6 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.



4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.5 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $39.5 million and $28.1 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s ATM program.



Net income increased by $8.4 million to $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $11.5 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:




  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;


  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and


  • A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,


  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $11.6 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:
Interest Income and Yield on Loans


Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Average

Interest



Average

Interest



Balance (1)

Income

Yield

Balance (1)

Income

Yield


(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking
$
21,481

$
369

6.82
%

$
25,559

$
419

6.51
%

SBA National

93,831


2,751

11.63
%


28,331


888

12.47
%

National Lending:















Originated

1,041,301


23,769

9.06
%


939,383


23,155

9.81
%

Purchased

2,407,132


53,655

8.84
%


1,551,038


35,849

9.19
%

Total National Lending

3,448,433


77,424

8.91
%


2,490,421


59,004

9.43
%

Total
$
3,563,745

$
80,544

8.97
%

$
2,544,311

$
60,311

9.43
%






Six Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Average

Interest



Average

Interest



Balance (1)

Income

Yield

Balance (1)

Income

Yield


(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking
$
21,945

$
738

6.67
%

$
26,355

$
857

6.47
%

SBA National

76,788


5,170

13.36
%


27,294


1,674

12.20
%

National Lending:















Originated

1,019,347


47,176

9.18
%


950,006


47,375

9.92
%

Purchased

2,082,969


92,797

8.84
%


1,520,215


69,519

9.10
%

Total National Lending

3,102,316


139,973

8.95
%


2,470,221


116,894

9.41
%

Total
$
3,201,049

$
145,881

9.04
%

$
2,523,870

$
119,425

9.41
%



(1) Includes loans held for sale.



The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, transactional income increased by $541 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.3 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 8.9%, a decrease from 9.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:
Total Return on Purchased Loans


Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Income

Return (1)

Income

Return (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
50,747

8.36
%

$
33,430

8.57
%

Transactional income:









Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

97

0.02
%


46

0.02
%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

2,908

0.48
%


2,419

0.62
%

Total transactional income

3,005

0.50
%


2,465

0.64
%

Total
$
53,752

8.86
%

$
35,895

9.21
%




Six Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Income

Return (1)

Income

Return (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
87,906

8.37
%

$
64,460

8.44
%

Transactional income:









Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans

161

0.01
%


226

0.03
%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

4,891

0.47
%


5,059

0.66
%

Total transactional income

5,052

0.48
%


5,285

0.69
%

Total
$
92,958

8.85
%

$
69,745

9.13
%















(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.





2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $436 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increases in specific reserves on certain loans.



3. Noninterest income increased by $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $64.5 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the sale of $11.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the following:




  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;


  • An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and


  • An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $669 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.



5. Income tax expense increased by $2.7 million to $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 37.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to a write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $957 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.





As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $31.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.



As of December 31, 2024, past due loans totaled $30.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.



As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.2%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the six months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.





Investor Call Information




Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a

conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 7

th

.

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (

Phone Registration

), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at

www.northeastbank.com

and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at

www.northeastbank.com

.





About Northeast Bank




Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at

www.northeastbank.com


.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Forward-Looking Statements




Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.




NBN-F


NORTHEAST BAN


K


BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

Assets






Cash and due from banks
$
2,538

$
2,711


Short-term investments

362,332


239,447


Total cash and cash equivalents

364,870


242,158
















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

27,616


48,978


Equity securities, at fair value

7,171


7,013


Total investment securities

34,787


55,991









SBA loans held for sale

35,234


14,506









Loans:






Commercial real estate

2,703,938


2,028,280


Commercial and industrial

778,189


618,846


Residential real estate

108,427


99,234


Consumer

232


291


Total loans

3,590,786


2,746,651


Less: Allowance for credit losses

44,773


26,709


Loans, net

3,546,013


2,719,942
















Premises and equipment, net

25,739


27,144


Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net

1,200


-


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

17,798


15,751


Loan servicing rights, net

841


984


Bank-owned life insurance

19,078


18,830


Accrued interest receivable

16,939


15,163


Other assets

20,555


21,734


Total assets
$
4,083,054

$
3,132,203









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Deposits:






Demand
$
159,002

$
146,727


Savings and interest checking

782,570


732,029


Money market

130,063


154,504


Time

2,079,703


1,306,203


Total deposits

3,151,338


2,339,463









Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances

407,824


345,190


Lease liability

19,461


20,252


Other liabilities

60,330


50,664


Total liabilities

3,638,953


2,755,569









Commitments and contingencies

-


-









Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares





issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024

-


-


Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;






8,492,856 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at





December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively

8,493


8,128


Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;






No shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024
-

-


Additional paid-in capital

92,292


64,762


Retained earnings

343,302


303,927


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

14


(183
)

Total shareholders' equity

444,101


376,634


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,083,054

$
3,132,203










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024

2023


Interest and dividend income:












Interest and fees on loans
$
80,544


$
60,311


$
145,881

$
119,425


Interest on available-for-sale securities

436



560



1,031


1,043


Other interest and dividend income

4,186



3,261



8,108


6,361


Total interest and dividend income

85,166



64,132



155,020


126,829















Interest expense:












Deposits

32,777



21,175



59,367


40,433


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,666



5,701



7,696


11,847


Obligation under capital lease agreements

233



256



467


425


Total interest expense

36,676



27,132



67,530


52,705















Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses

48,490



37,000



87,490


74,124


Provision for credit losses

1,944



436



2,366


625


Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses

46,546



36,564



85,124


73,499















Noninterest income:












Fees for other services to customers

391



492



834


899


Gain on sales of SBA loans

5,570



570



8,901


822


Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(163
)


230



27


72


Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net

-



(9
)


-


(9
)


Bank-owned life insurance income

125



116



248


231


Correspondent fee income

23



52



54


143


Other noninterest income

3



15



5


87


Total noninterest income

5,949



1,466



10,069


2,245















Noninterest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

11,287



9,905



22,470


19,625


Occupancy and equipment expense

1,103



1,101



2,182


2,206


Professional fees

562



499



1,315


1,281


Data processing fees

1,622



1,347



3,109


2,447


Marketing expense

94



221



230


482


Loan acquisition and collection expense

2,063



939



3,355


1,589


FDIC insurance expense

956



287



1,288


644


Other noninterest expense

1,379



1,370



2,802


2,784


Total noninterest expense

19,066



15,669



36,751


31,058















Income before income tax expense

33,429



22,361



58,442


44,686


Income tax expense

10,989



8,307



18,896


15,460


Net income
$
22,440


$
14,054


$
39,546

$
29,226















Weighted-average shares outstanding:












Basic

8,044,345



7,505,109



7,965,486


7,492,310


Diluted

8,197,568



7,590,913



8,153,368


7,572,450


Earnings per common share:












Basic
$
2.79


$
1.87


$
4.96

$
3.90


Diluted

2.74



1.85



4.85


3.86




Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.02

$
0.02


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023




Interest

Average



Interest

Average


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/


Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:















Interest-earning assets:















Investment securities
$
40,004

$
436

4.32
%

$
59,797

$
560

3.73
%

Loans (1) (2) (3)

3,563,745


80,544

8.97
%


2,544,311


60,311

9.43
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,458


346

8.88
%


21,222


468

8.77
%

Short-term investments (4)

325,118


3,840

4.69
%


206,090


2,793

5.39
%

Total interest-earning assets

3,944,325


85,166

8.57
%


2,831,420


64,132

9.01
%

Cash and due from banks

2,216







2,508





Other non-interest earning assets

30,982







69,245





Total assets
$
3,977,523






$
2,903,173





















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















NOW accounts
$
581,969

$
5,932

4.04
%

$
511,217

$
5,636

4.39
%

Money market accounts

128,787


953

2.94
%


229,154


2,009

3.49
%

Savings accounts

187,701


1,653

3.49
%


122,643


917

2.97
%

Time deposits

2,080,911


24,239

4.62
%


1,022,767


12,613

4.91
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,979,368


32,777

4.36
%


1,885,781


21,175

4.47
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

336,762


3,666

4.32
%


481,824


5,701

4.71
%

Lease liability

19,599


233

4.72
%


21,361


256

4.77
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,335,729


36,676

4.36
%


2,388,966


27,132

4.52
%

















Non-interest bearing liabilities:















Demand deposits and escrow accounts

190,135







167,358





Other liabilities

30,501







24,616





Total liabilities

3,556,365







2,580,940





Shareholders' equity

421,158







322,233





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,977,523






$
2,903,173





















Net interest income



$
48,490






$
37,000


















Interest rate spread






4.21
%







4.49
%

Net interest margin (5)






4.88
%







5.20
%

















Cost of funds (6)






4.13
%







4.22
%

















(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.


(2)  Includes loans held for sale.

(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.


(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.


(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Six Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023




Interest

Average



Interest

Average


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/


Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:















Interest-earning assets:















Investment securities
$
47,708

$
1,031

4.29
%

$
59,986

$
1,043

3.46
%

Loans (1) (2) (3)

3,201,049


145,881

9.04
%


2,523,870


119,425

9.41
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,961


676

8.40
%


21,790


881

8.04
%

Short-term investments (4)

285,330


7,432

5.17
%


203,946


5,480

5.34
%

Total interest-earning assets

3,550,048


155,020

8.66
%


2,809,592


126,829

8.98
%

Cash and due from banks

2,164







2,500





Other non-interest earning assets

62,527







62,753





Total assets
$
3,614,739






$
2,874,845





















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















NOW accounts
$
572,849

$
12,312

4.26
%

$
499,331

$
10,781

4.29
%

Money market accounts

138,738


2,219

3.17
%


243,725


4,142

3.38
%

Savings accounts

183,141


3,210

3.48
%


106,820


1,477

2.75
%

Time deposits

1,735,372


41,626

4.76
%


999,993


24,033

4.78
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,630,100


59,367

4.48
%


1,849,869


40,433

4.35
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

349,678


7,696

4.37
%


496,169


11,847

4.75
%

Lease liability

19,808


467

4.68
%


21,568


425

3.92
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,999,586


67,530

4.47
%


2,367,606


52,705

4.43
%

















Non-interest bearing liabilities:















Demand deposits and escrow accounts

182,648







168,348





Other liabilities

28,337







24,842





Total liabilities

3,210,571







2,560,796





Shareholders' equity

404,168







314,049





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,614,739






$
2,874,845





















Net interest income



$
87,490






$
74,124


















Interest rate spread






4.19
%







4.55
%

Net interest margin (5)






4.89
%







5.25
%

















Cost of funds (6)






4.21
%







4.04
%

















(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2)  Includes loans held for sale.


(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.


(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.


(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NORTHEAST BANK


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



Net interest income
$
48,490


$
39,000


$
37,935


$
36,512


$
37,000

Provision for credit losses

1,944



422



547



596



436

Noninterest income

5,949



4,119



2,092



1,542



1,466

Noninterest expense

19,066



17,685



17,079



16,429



15,669

Net income

22,440



17,106



15,140



13,865



14,054











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic

8,044,345



7,886,148



7,765,868



7,509,320



7,505,109

Diluted

8,197,568



8,108,688



7,910,692



7,595,124



7,590,913



Earnings per common share:









Basic
$
2.79


$
2.17


$
1.95


$
1.85


$
1.87

Diluted

2.74



2.11



1.91



1.83



1.85











Dividends declared per common share
$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.01


$
0.01











Return on average assets

2.24%



2.09%



1.99%



1.87%



1.93%

Return on average equity

21.14%



17.53%



16.56%



16.45%



17.35%

Net interest rate spread (1)

4.21%



4.18%



4.41%



4.27%



4.49%

Net interest margin (2)

4.88%



4.90%



5.13%



5.01%



5.20%

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)

35.02%



41.01%



42.67%



43.17%



40.73%

Noninterest expense to average total assets

1.90%



2.16%



2.24%



2.21%



2.15%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

118.24%



118.48%



118.78%



119.28%



118.52%












As of:


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Nonperforming loans:









Originated portfolio:









Residential real estate
$
2,446


$
3,976


$
2,502


$
2,573


$
2,582

Commercial real estate

3,662



4,682



1,407



2,075



2,075

Commercial and industrial

6,696



6,684



6,520



6,928



6,950

Consumer

5



-



-



-



-

Total originated portfolio

12,809



15,342



10,429



11,576



11,607

Total purchased portfolio

17,257



21,830



17,832



16,370



19,165

Total nonperforming loans

30,066



37,172



28,261



27,946



30,772

Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net

1,200



-



-



-



-

Total nonperforming assets
$
31,266


$
37,172


$
28,261


$
27,946


$
30,772











Past due loans to total loans

0.85%



0.89%



0.95%



1.13%



1.22%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.84%



1.06%



1.02%



1.05%



1.18%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.77%



0.94%



0.90%



0.93%



1.04%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.25%



1.25%



0.97%



0.98%



1.06%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

148.92%



117.40%



94.51%



92.83%



89.67%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
869


$
1,604


$
1,347


$
2,225


$
995

Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

542.12%



604.38%



482.13%



509.08%



544.34%

Net loans to deposits

112.52%



110.70%



116.88%



118.15%



121.31%

Purchased loans to total loans

66.63%



69.11%



61.88%



60.99%



63.07%

Equity to total assets

10.88%



9.96%



12.02%



11.73%



11.03%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.66%



11.45%



13.84%



13.24%



12.63%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.91%



12.70%



14.82%



14.22%



13.71%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.16%



12.06%



12.30%



11.79%



11.28%











Total shareholders’ equity
$
444,101


$
392,557


$
376,634


$
351,913


$
327,540

Less: Preferred stock

-



-



-



-



-

Common shareholders’ equity

444,101



392,557



376,634



351,913



327,540

Less: Intangible assets (5)

-



-



-



-



-

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
444,101


$
392,557


$
376,634


$
351,913


$
327,540











Common shares outstanding

8,492,856



8,212,026



8,127,690



7,977,690



7,804,052

Book value per common share
$
52.29


$
47.80


$
46.34


$
44.11


$
41.97

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)

52.29



47.80



46.34



44.11



41.97











(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.


(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.




For More Information:



Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer


Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101


207.786.3245 ext. 3249


www.northeastbank.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.