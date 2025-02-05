Northeast Bank to Release Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Host Conference Call

Northeast Bank will announce Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings on February 6, hosting a conference call on February 7.

Northeast Bank, a full-service bank based in Portland, Maine, announced that it will release its second-quarter earnings results for fiscal 2025 on February 6, 2025. Following the release, a conference call will be held on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, featuring key executives including the President and CEO, CFO, and COO. The call will be accessible via phone or live webcast on the Bank's website, where attendees are encouraged to register in advance. A slide presentation will accompany the webcast, and a replay of the call will be available online for one year. Northeast Bank operates seven branches in Maine and offers various banking services, including national commercial loan origination through its National Lending Division and online savings products through ableBanking.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of the fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings results indicates the bank's commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with top executives, promoting shareholder relations and investor confidence.

The availability of a slide presentation during the webcast enhances the clarity of the information being shared, facilitating better understanding for participants.

The replay option for the conference call ensures that all interested parties can access the information at their convenience, expanding the reach and impact of their earnings announcement.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not contain any information about financial performance or projections, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the Bank's fiscal health.

The lack of detailed information surrounding the upcoming earnings results could indicate potential concerns or issues that the company may not want to disclose at this time.

FAQ

When will Northeast Bank release its fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings?

Northeast Bank will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

How can I access theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callcan be accessed via phone registration or live webcast on the Bank’s website.

Who will host the Northeast Bank conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Rick Wayne, CFO Richard Cohen, and COO Pat Dignan.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

Where can I find more information about Northeast Bank?

More information about Northeast Bank can be found on their official website at www.northeastbank.com.

$NBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $NBN stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 7, 2025. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer.





To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (



Phone Registration



), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via a live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.









About Northeast Bank









Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.







