Northeast Bank to Release Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Earnings on July 28, 2025

Northeast Bank will release fiscal Q4 2025 earnings on July 28, followed by a conference call on July 31.

Northeast Bank, based in Portland, Maine, announced it will release its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings on July 28, 2025. Following the release, a conference call will take place on July 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, featuring President and CEO Rick Wayne, CFO Richard Cohen, and COO Pat Dignan. Interested participants can join via phone or by accessing a live webcast on the Bank's website, where a slide presentation will also be available. A replay of the call will be accessible online for one year. Northeast Bank offers various banking services through its seven branches in Maine and has a national lending division, as well as ableBanking, which provides online savings products.

Northeast Bank will provide transparency to investors by releasing its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings results, which can drive investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call with key executives demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing insights into its financial performance.

The availability of a live webcast and a one-year playback option improves accessibility for investors and stakeholders, enhancing communication efforts.

No specific financial results or performance metrics are provided in the release, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and analysts regarding the Bank's financial health.

When will Northeast Bank release its fourth quarter earnings results?

Northeast Bank will release its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, July 28, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the earnings release?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Who will host the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, Richard Cohen, and Pat Dignan.

How can I listen to the webcast of the conference call?

You can access the webcast on Northeast Bank’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

$NBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $NBN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PORTLAND, Maine, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, July 28, 2025. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer.





About Northeast Bank









Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.







For More Information:







Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer





Northeast Bank





27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101





207.786.3245 ext. 3249





www.northeastbank.com







