Northeast Bank (NBN) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 67.32

The average one-year price target for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has been revised to 67.32 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 55.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.66 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.33% from the latest reported closing price of 55.03 / share.

Northeast Bank Declares $0.01 Dividend

On October 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2023 received the payment on November 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $55.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.15%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 0.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Bank. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBN is 0.12%, a decrease of 62.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 5,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 320K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 228K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 162K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 32.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 160K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Background Information

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. Northeast Bank offers personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Its National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide.

