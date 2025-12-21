Northeast Bank (NBN) Price Target Increased by 11.37% to 119.85

The average one-year price target for Northeast Bank (NasdaqGM:NBN) has been revised to $119.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.37% from the prior estimate of $107.61 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $139.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from the latest reported closing price of $107.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Bank. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBN is 0.12%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.43% to 6,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 671K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 272K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 2.30% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 221K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 14.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.