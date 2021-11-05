Northeast Bank (NBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Northeast Bank (NBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that NBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.61, the dividend yield is .12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBN was $32.61, representing a -14.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.31 and a 72.27% increase over the 52 week low of $18.93.

NBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nbn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

