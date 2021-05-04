Northeast Bank (NBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Northeast Bank (NBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that NBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.75, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBN was $28.75, representing a -7.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.92 and a 105.36% increase over the 52 week low of $14.

NBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.31.

