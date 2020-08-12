Northeast Bank (NBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Northeast Bank (NBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that NBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.25, the dividend yield is .21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBN was $19.25, representing a -19.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 210.48% increase over the 52 week low of $6.20.

NBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

