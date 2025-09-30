Markets
NBN

Northeast Bank CFO Richard Cohen Steps Down, Santino Delmolino To Succeed

September 30, 2025 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northeast Bank (NBN), Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Cohen will step down on October 31, 2025, to pursue other opportunities.

Cohen will be succeeded by Santino Delmolino, the Bank's current Corporate Controller.

Delmolino, a CPA with prior leadership roles at Fidelity Investments and KPMG, joined Northeast in 2024.

NBN is currently trading at $99.79, down $1.84 or 1.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.