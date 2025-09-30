Northeast Bank CFO Richard Cohen Steps Down, Santino Delmolino To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Northeast Bank (NBN), Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Cohen will step down on October 31, 2025, to pursue other opportunities.

Cohen will be succeeded by Santino Delmolino, the Bank's current Corporate Controller.

Delmolino, a CPA with prior leadership roles at Fidelity Investments and KPMG, joined Northeast in 2024.

NBN is currently trading at $99.79, down $1.84 or 1.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

