Northeast Bancorp Reports Increase In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northeast Bancorp (NBN) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.44 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $14.05 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Northeast Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.44 Mln. vs. $14.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $1.85 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.