Northeast Bancorp Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Northeast Bancorp (NBN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.21 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $15.14 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.8% to $89.69 million from $66.56 million last year.

Northeast Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.21 Mln. vs. $15.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.00 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $89.69 Mln vs. $66.56 Mln last year.

