Northeast Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Northeast Bancorp (NBN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.68 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $13.87 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Northeast Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.68 Mln. vs. $13.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $1.83 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.