Northcoders' Business Solutions Unit Renews Contract With Rolls Royce's R² Factory

(RTTNews) - Northcoders Group plc (CODE.L), a provider of training programmes for software coding, announced Wednesday that its Business Solutions division has received a significant new contract with R² Factory, part of Rolls Royce Group (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK).

The contract, with a value of 0.45 million pounds, is to run a developer incubator programme for one year.

Northcoders said it has just finished a similar programme that ran successfully for R² Factory last year. The company noted that the developer incubator programme is the same as last year but with a different team made up of four junior and one senior developers.

The company in the past one year has secured multiple new contracts in its Business Solutions division, with KPMG and EMaC Ltd, among others.

Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders Group, said, "The continued success of our Developer Incubator programme within the Business Solutions division is key to the sustained growth of the business as we move into developing our new technical areas and continue in our mission to provide the UK with the technologists it needs while creating life-changing opportunities for individuals from all walks of life."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.