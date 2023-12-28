Northcoast Research Upgrades WisdomTree (WT)

Fintel reports that on December 28, 2023, Northcoast Research upgraded their outlook for WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for WisdomTree is 8.09. The forecasts range from a low of 6.41 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of 6.70.

The projected annual revenue for WisdomTree is 310MM, a decrease of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

WisdomTree Declares $0.03 Dividend

On October 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $6.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.12%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 125,966K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 14,290K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,753K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 9.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,722K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,912K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 7,525K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares, representing an increase of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,401K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,580K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,962K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 608.14% over the last quarter.

WisdomTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, 'WisdomTree'), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.2 billion in assets under management globally.

