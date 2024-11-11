Northcoast Research Upgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Northcoast Research upgraded their outlook for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Winnebago Industries is $67.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of $61.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Winnebago Industries is 4,912MM, an increase of 65.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winnebago Industries. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGO is 0.17%, an increase of 15.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 36,027K shares. The put/call ratio of WGO is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,010K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 37.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,893K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,432K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing an increase of 32.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 6.73% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,420K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 32.89% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,142K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares , representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

