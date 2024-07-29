Northcoast Research Upgrades Brunswick Corporation - Corporate Bond (BC.PRB)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Northcoast Research upgraded their outlook for Brunswick Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:BC.PRB) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC.PRB is 0.11%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 745K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 493K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRB by 0.37% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRB by 3.43% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRB by 5.88% over the last quarter.

QPFF - American Century Quality Preferred ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRB by 11.19% over the last quarter.

PHYIX - PUTNAM HIGH YIELD FUND Class Y Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

