Northcoast Research Upgrades Brunswick Corporation - Corporate Bond (BC.PRA)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Northcoast Research upgraded their outlook for Brunswick Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:BC.PRA) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC.PRA is 0.14%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 1,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 760K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRA by 2.85% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 306K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRA by 0.51% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRA by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC.PRA by 14.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.