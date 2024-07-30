Northcoast Research Upgrades Brunswick (BC)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Northcoast Research upgraded their outlook for Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.89% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brunswick is $93.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.89% from its latest reported closing price of $81.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brunswick is 7,905MM, an increase of 31.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC is 0.25%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 80,679K shares. The put/call ratio of BC is 4.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,579K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 86.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,431K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 46.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 44.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,142K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,124K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1,914K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Brunswick Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.