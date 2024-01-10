Northcoast Research Upgrades ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Northcoast Research upgraded their outlook for ACV Auctions (NasdaqGS:ACVA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.50% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions is 20.56. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 52.50% from its latest reported closing price of 13.48.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions is 627MM, an increase of 36.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 151,718K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atreides Management holds 10,829K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,235K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 18.33% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 10,555K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,399K shares, representing a decrease of 26.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,109K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 6.39% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,370K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,363K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 87.32% over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

