Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of W.W. Grainger (LSE:0IZI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of W.W. Grainger (LSE:0IZI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.99% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger is 1,049.38 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 907.69 GBX to a high of 1,310.61 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.99% from its latest reported closing price of 1,104.50 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W.W. Grainger is 17,867MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,949 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IZI is 0.27%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 39,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,393K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IZI by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,145K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IZI by 86.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,138K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IZI by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IZI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,089K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IZI by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.