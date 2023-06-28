Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Genuine Parts (GPC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is 179.86. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of 164.95.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is 22,792MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.69.

Genuine Parts Declares $0.95 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $164.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 6.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPC is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 124,383K shares. The put/call ratio of GPC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,352K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,289K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,289K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,287K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 3,242K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 79.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,978K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Genuine Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlandsand Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexicoand Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries.

