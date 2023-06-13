Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Ferguson Plc. (FERG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. is 151.82. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from its latest reported closing price of 146.23.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Plc. is 29,781MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.52.

Ferguson Plc. Declares $0.75 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $146.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 9.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.74%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 164,006K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,054K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 65.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,612K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 90.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,426K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.93% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,883K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 5,864K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares, representing a decrease of 91.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

Key filings for this company:

