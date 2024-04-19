Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Deluxe (DLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.48% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deluxe is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 61.48% from its latest reported closing price of 18.95.

The projected annual revenue for Deluxe is 2,352MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

Deluxe Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 received the payment on March 4, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $18.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.59%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 8.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.66 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deluxe. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLX is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 43,732K shares. The put/call ratio of DLX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,924K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,946K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 2.53% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,894K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 5.88% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,330K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,043K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,862K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLX by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Deluxe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deluxe Corporation, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Its solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on its solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Its powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Its reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be its customers' most trusted business partner.

