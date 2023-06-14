News & Insights

Stocks
CNM

Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Core & Main Inc (CNM) with Buy Recommendation

June 14, 2023 — 12:31 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.16% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main Inc is 31.54. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from its latest reported closing price of 28.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main Inc is 6,165MM, a decrease of 7.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main Inc. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.29%, a decrease of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 261,415K shares. CNM / Core & Main Inc Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CNM / Core & Main Inc Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 160,797K shares representing 96.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 91,167.28% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,845K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 63.28% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,888K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing a decrease of 58.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,862K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,594K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 92.80% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.