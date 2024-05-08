Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.99% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is 181.56. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from its latest reported closing price of 168.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Drainage Systems is 3,348MM, an increase of 17.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of 168.13 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.32%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 70,007K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,179K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 57.15% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,378K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares , representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,327K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 10.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,081K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,955K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Advanced Drainage Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.